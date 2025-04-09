Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-09 12:31:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 9th, 2025

RCI Banque: ''2024 ESEF Annual Financial Report is now available''

The ''2024 Annual Financial Report'' prepared in XHTML format filed with the AMF on April 4, 2025 is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website

Attachments

  • rcibs-2024-12-31-0-fr
  • Press Release - Mise à dispo Annual financial report 2024

MENAFN09042025004107003653ID1109409881

