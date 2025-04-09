IAOVC Backs Massapequa High School & Native American Allies In Fight To Preserve“Chiefs” Name Amid Statewide Ban

IAOVC Supports Massapequa High School's Fight to Preserve Chiefs Name

NAGA & IAOVC Solidariry Sessions - Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture

Don't let Cancel Culture divide us!

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), the nation's largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, proudly announces its full support of Massapequa High School, Long Island, NY in preserving its longtime Native American logo, the“Chiefs.” This position aligns with the organization's historic alliance with the Native American Guardian's Association (“NAGA”), forged to confront the rising wave of cancel culture that threatens the heritage and identity of both Native American and Italian American communities. The school district is now calling on President Donald Trump to step in and help reverse a controversial statewide mandate that bans Native American names and imagery from all New York public schools.The defense of the“Chiefs” name is not just about a school mascot-it is about honoring and preserving cultural respect, pride, and legacy. IAOVC and NAGA stand shoulder to shoulder in challenging the blanket erasure of traditions under the guise of political correctness, which often does more harm than good to the very communities it claims to protect.“This partnership is a powerful example of cultural solidarity,” said Andre' DiMino , President of IAOVC.“We believe in honoring traditions, not canceling them. The Chiefs name is a tribute, not a slur-and we are proud to stand united with the Massapequa Chiefs and our Native American allies in defending cultural dignity against unjust cancellation.”IAOVC's support is part of its milestone alliance with NAGA, an organization dedicated to preserving Native American heritage, and Italian American's efforts defending their iconic symbol, Christopher Columbus. Together, IAOVC and NAGA are pushing back against cancel culture that threatens the legacies of both communities.To further fortify this growing alliance, IAOVC hosts monthly virtual meetings titled“Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture.” These sessions bring together Italian Americans, Native American representatives from NAGA, and other community leaders in unity, to strategize, educate, and amplify efforts that push back against cancel culture and its erasure of deeply rooted cultural identities. IAOVC and NAGA invite all communities facing cancel culture to join with them on the Solidarity Sessions.The Italian American and Native American alliance is a testament to what can be achieved when cultures unite in mutual respect and shared purpose. Together, they aim to preserve their histories, honor their heroes, and ensure their stories are not rewritten or removed from public consciousness.About NAGAThe Native Americans Guardian's Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.“Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation. To join NAGA's new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture“Seven Generations Alliance” visitAbout IAOVCIAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc/membership.IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request The Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.

Andre DiMino

Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.