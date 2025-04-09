2Nd Annual Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit The Largest Indigenous Business Gathering Is Almost Here

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The largest Indigenous business delegation for and by the Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The largest Indigenous business delegation for and by the Indigenous Peoples in Canada to ever visit the UK is taking place on Thursday, 10th April, at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London.

The Canadian Indigenous Investment Summit continues a centuries old tradition beginning with the visit of the“Four Indian Kings” to London in 1710. Four Indigenous leaders, three Mohawk chiefs and one Mohican leader embarked on a journey to seek military and other support back home.

Travelling to the court of Queen Anne, they were received as diplomats and engaged in high-level diplomacy. They did not simply visit London; they formed alliances and demonstrated strategic negotiation and discourse. Among them was Mohawk leader Sa Ga Yeath Qua Pieth Tow, the grandfather of Chief Joseph Brant (who led the Mohawks during the American Revolution) and an ancestor of the Summit's Co-chair, Robert Brant. Together, they sought to protect their people's interests through diplomacy, just as modern Indigenous leaders work to secure economic sovereignty today.

Just as the 1710 delegation was one of the first major Indigenous diplomatic and economic missions to Europe, the Summit is building new international trade and investment partnerships for Indigenous communities as rightsholders and investors.

These historic leaders once advocated for their nations in foreign courts. Today, the key speakers at the Summit are their modern counterparts, continuing that legacy by strengthening UK-Canada relationships and building stronger economic partnerships.

The Summit would have remained just a concept without the unwavering support of our sponsors: McCarthy Tétrault, Scotiabank, CIBC, Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation (SIIFC), Anglo American, National Bank of Canada, Denison Mines, and the Ontario Government.

Thank you for making this Summit possible.

