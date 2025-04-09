Helical Fusion CEO Takaya Taguchi To Speak At The 9Th Balkans Energy Summit In Athens

Helical Fusion Co-Founder, CEO Takaya Taguchi will speak at the 9th Balkan's Summit in Athens.

Helical Fusion Logo

Helical Fusion CEO Takaya Taguchi to join hydrogen-focused panel at the 9th Balkans Energy Summit, sharing fusion insights and sustainable energy vision.

ATHENS, GREECE, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that Co-Founder and CEO, Takaya Taguchi, will participate as a distinguished speaker at the 9th Balkans Energy Summit, taking place on April 29–30, 2025 in Athens, Greece.

The summit is the premier platform for energy leaders, investors, and policymakers across Southeast Europe. Fully endorsed by the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy, the Hungarian Ministry of Energy, and the Energy Regulatory Commission of North Macedonia, the event offers a gateway to understanding and shaping the region's energy transition.

Attendees can expect:

-High-level networking with ministers, CEOs, and top decision-makers

-Keynotes and panel discussions from over 50 industry leaders

-An exclusive ministerial panel discussing regional energy strategies and policies

-First-hand insights into upcoming energy projects, tenders, and investment opportunities



Mr. Taguchi will speak on the following panel session:

-Session Title:

Beyond H2: Exploring the Future of Hydrogen Production, Helical Fusion and Transportation

-Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

-Time: 12:45 – 13:15 (Athens local time)

-Venue: Divani Caravel Hotel, Athens, Greece

-Format: Panel Discussion

-Panel Speakers:s

Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion

Luc Graré, Head of Central & Eastern Europe, Lhyfe

Joachim von Scheele, Global Director Commercialization, Linde

Mr. Taguchi will share insights on how Helical Fusion is leveraging hydrogen isotopes-deuterium and tritium-as fuel for its next-generation fusion reactors. These reactors are designed to be not only highly efficient but also remarkably sustainable, offering a promising solution to the world's growing energy demands.

About Takaya Taguchi

Takaya Taguchi is the Co-Founder and CEO of Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., a pioneering startup on a mission to commercialize the world's first steady-state fusion reactor. He brings a unique blend of financial expertise, strategic leadership, and ethical insight to Japan's innovation ecosystem, with past experience at Mizuho Bank, JBIC, PwC Advisory, and Dai-ichi Life.

Before launching Helical Fusion, Mr. Taguchi served as COO of a startup, further honing his skills in operational management and team leadership.

He holds a graduate degree in Ethics from Kyoto University, underpinning his approach to leadership with deep philosophical grounding.

Helical Fusion is leading the race to deliver sustainable, clean energy through fusion-drawing on decades of research and aiming for global commercialization by 2034.

For more details and to register your interest, please visit the official website:



naho yoshimura

Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Helical Fusion's vision and the characteristics of the reactor design

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.