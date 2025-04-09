Picklerage Brings The Heat To Mobile With Grand Opening Weekend

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The grand opening weekend begins on Friday, May 16 at 10 AM, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Mobile Chamber. Local leaders, pickleball enthusiasts, and the PickleRage team will gather to celebrate this milestone moment. The festivities continue immediately after with Friday at the Rage, an action-packed session filled with competitive and social play that will go on until 1 PM.

On Saturday, May 17, the celebration continues with "Get Your Rage On" Open Play from 10 AM to 1 PM. Players will have the opportunity to take on challenge courts, test their skills in serve speed contests, demo the latest paddles in expert-led workshops, and enjoy food, vendors, and non-stop action.

"After months of anticipation, we're thrilled to finally open PickleRage at Mobile and welcome the community onto our courts," said Jonathan Keith, franchise owner of PickleRage at Mobile. "The excitement around this facility has been incredible, and we can't wait to see players of all levels come together to play, compete, and connect."

Players eager to get an early taste of the action can attend an exclusive VIP Night on April 10 by purchasing an early bird membership. From April 11-13 the club opens its doors for a soft launch, where guests can experience everything PickleRage has to offer, including open play, round robins, intro clinics, and paddle workshops.

"We're excited to see PickleRage at Mobile come to life and to support our franchisee in building a thriving pickleball community," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. "Our goal is to provide every franchise owner with the tools, resources, and expertise they need to succeed, and we can't wait to see this club become a go-to destination for players in Mobile."

PickleRage at Mobile features 12 indoor CushionX courts, a fully stocked pro shop, and world-class programming, making it the ultimate year-round pickleball destination. Whether you're a seasoned competitor or picking up a paddle for the first time, PickleRage is built to elevate your game and bring the community together.

For more information about PickleRage at Mobile, please visit:

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit

SOURCE PickleRage