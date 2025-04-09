Correction: Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting 2025 Of Bavarian Nordic A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today held the Annual General Meeting with the following results:



The Annual Report for 2024 was adopted. The Board of Directors' proposal to transfer the Company's result to 2025 was also adopted.

The Remuneration Report for 2024 was not approved. It is noted that this was an indicative vote, and that the decision will not entail consequences on the reported remuneration. The Board of Directors will discuss the decision, and an explanatory statement will be included in the Remuneration Report for 2025.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Management were discharged from liability.

Luc Debryune, Frank Verwiel, Anne Louise Eberhard, Heidi Hunter, Johan van Hoof, and Montse Montaner were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Luc Debruyne as Chairman and Anne Louise Eberhard as Deputy Chairman.

The newly elected Employee Representatives on the Board of Directors for the period 2025-2029 were presented.

KPMG was re-elected as the Company's auditor.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue convertible notes which give the right to subscribe for new shares in the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue warrants was adopted.

The Remuneration Policy was approved.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year was approved. The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to purchase own shares in the Company was adopted.

The full proposals are available on the notice for the Annual General Meeting.

Minutes and voting results from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company's website within two weeks.

