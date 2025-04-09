SABER College's PTA Program Offers A Path To A Purpose-Driven Career In Healthcare

SABER College – Preparing future Physical Therapist Assistants with purpose and skill.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when the healthcare industry is growing faster than ever-and skilled professionals are in high demand-SABER College is opening the door for students to launch meaningful, lasting careers through its Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Associate Degree program. A new class begins on April 28th, and applications are now open.

Located in the heart of Miami, SABER College has built a reputation for preparing students to thrive in real-world clinical environments. The PTA program is no exception-combining expert instruction, hands-on training, and ongoing career support to ensure graduates are fully prepared to take on roles as licensed Physical Therapist Assistants across Florida and beyond.

“At SABER, we believe education should lead to real opportunities,” said Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College.“This program does more than just teach clinical skills-it changes lives. Our graduates leave with the confidence to succeed in a healthcare career and the compassion to make a difference in the lives of others.”

The demand for PTAs is skyrocketing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in this field are projected to grow 26% over the next decade, far outpacing the average across other professions. In Florida-where the population continues to age and expand-the need for rehabilitation services is rising fast. Physical Therapist Assistants are essential care team members from outpatient clinics and hospitals to nursing homes and home health agencies.

SABER College's PTA program is designed with that real-world demand in mind. Students receive instruction entirely in English and work in simulated clinical environments using equipment that mirrors what they'll encounter on the job. The curriculum includes core subjects like anatomy, kinesiology, and therapeutic techniques but also strongly emphasizes communication, documentation, and ethical patient care.

But the experience goes far beyond textbooks and labs. Small class sizes mean more personalized attention from instructors. At the same time, the college's supportive environment makes students feel like they're part of a community from day one.

“Our students come to us with drive and potential. We help them transform that into purpose and professionalism,” said Sergio Wong, Director of Executive Affairs at SABER College.“We focus on developing both the technical and human side of healthcare-because patients deserve more than competence, they deserve care.”

To help students succeed after graduation, SABER offers career services that go beyond the basics. From résumé coaching and interview prep to job placement assistance and employer networking, the college is committed to walking alongside students through every stage of their professional journey.

For those who speak English as a second language, SABER also offers an English for Speakers of Other Languages - ESOL program . This supportive online program helps students build the language proficiency needed to succeed in a healthcare environment and meet the communication standards required for licensure. The ESOL program is open to all Florida residents and prospective students who must strengthen their English skills before entering the PTA or Nursing programs.

The next PTA class begins on April 28, 2025, and enrollment is now underway. Students are encouraged to apply early, as space is limited and interest is high. Financial aid is available for those who qualify, and SABER's admissions team is available to guide applicants through the process-from paperwork to planning.

SABER College is licensed and accredited, with over two decades of experience training allied health professionals in South Florida. In addition to the PTA program, the college offers an Associate Degree in Nursing and a dedicated ESOL program-all designed to support student success, employment outcomes, and community health.

“At SABER, we're not just preparing students for a job-we're helping them build a future,” added Bonet.“When someone walks through our doors, they become part of a network of support invested in their goals, their growth, and their journey.”

To learn more about SABER College, the PTA program, or how to apply for the April 28th start date, visit or call (305) 443-9170.

About SABER College

SABER College is a licensed and accredited higher education institution in Miami, Florida. The college offers Associate Degree programs in Nursing and Physical Therapist Assisting, along with an ESOL program designed to support English language development for Florida residents. SABER is committed to delivering high-quality, career-oriented education in a supportive environment, with a strong focus on academic success, employability, and community impact.

