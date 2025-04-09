Rapidly Growing Houston-Based, Woman-Owned Commercial Construction Company Launches New Division

HOUSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Choice Construction, a rapidly growing woman-owned commercial general contractor, is launching a new division: Right Choice Maintenance . This branch will provide businesses across the Greater Houston area with reliable, efficient, and budget-friendly property maintenance solutions just in time for summer.

As a trusted name in the commercial construction industry, Right Choice Construction specializes in ground-up construction, steel buildings, corporate interior and exterior remodels, retail spaces, shopping centers, industrial spaces, and more. With the introduction of Right Choice Maintenance, the company is expanding its scope of services to ensure the long-term functionality and upkeep of commercial properties throughout Houston.

Right Choice Maintenance will offer a comprehensive range of services, including but not limited to lighting, painting, flooring, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, general repairs, glass repairs, and damage restoration.

"Whether for office buildings, retail centers, industrial sites, or other commercial properties, Right Choice Maintenance is committed to delivering dependable, professional services that keep facilities operating smoothly," says James Wright, vice president of operations at Right Choice Construction. "With Right Choice Maintenance, you're not just getting a service-you're getting a local, knowledgable partner dedicated to going above and beyond," states CEO Danielle Wright.

Businesses in the Houston area can now contact Right Choice Maintenance at (832) 450-4999 or for a free consultation. The company offers various tailored solutions that meet clients' specific needs, from everyday repairs to emergency on-call services.

About Right Choice Construction

Right Choice Construction is a woman-owned commercial construction company with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Right Choice Construction is a Certified City of Houston Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) under the Small Business Administration (SBA). Right Choice Construction specializes in ground-up construction, and its principles of compliance, quality and client satisfaction are at the core of its operations. Learn more at rightchoiceconstruction .

PR Contact:

Emily Saxton | Right Choice Construction

[email protected]

SOURCE Right Choice Construction

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED