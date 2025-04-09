Certifications Fuel Success In The Age Of AI: Pearson Releases The 2025 Value Of IT Certification Candidate Report

"As the tech industry undergoes rapid transformation, particularly with the advent of artificial intelligence, the findings underscore the critical role of IT certification in driving career advancement and organizational innovation," said Dr. Gary Gates, Managing Director, Pearson VUE. "Our 2025 report reveals the growing importance of IT certifications in a time where technology is continually advancing. Certified professionals not only gain a competitive edge but also contribute significantly to organizational success through improved work quality and increased productivity."

Key highlights from the report include:

Tangible career benefits and advancement

Underlining that certification leads to concrete career benefits, including promotions, salary increases, and the ability to adapt to changing job responsibilities, the report shows that:



82% of respondents gained confidence to explore and pursue new job opportunities upon earning a certification.

63% of respondents received a job promotion or anticipated one at the time of the survey and within the context of earning a certification. 32% of respondents received a salary increase after certification and 41% were hoping to receive one. 31% of raises received were above 20%.

Organizational benefits when employees are certified

Confirming the value to organizations, the report finds that certified employees demonstrated improved performance, innovation, and peer support.



79% of respondents reported a better quality of their work.

76% of respondents reported an increased ability to innovate and enhance work processes and outcomes. 70% of respondents are more productive on the job.

The impact of AI and emerging technologies

Unsurprisingly, the report reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are reshaping the IT certification landscape, influencing certification priorities and investments for both employers and professionals. This shift is driving significant changes in career development, organizational benefits, and the future of IT learning. Most notably, the report's findings demonstrate that:



AI has become a key driver in the IT certification field, with a substantial increase in related certifications and investments.

The number of candidates planning to earn a certification in AI and machine learning more than doubled in two years, increasing from 17% in 2022 to 35% in 2024. AI is also the second largest specialty area in which candidates plan to pursue certification. 69% of candidates' employers started or increased investments in AI.

A future of continual learning

Respondents also reported that continuous upskilling through certification has become essential for career longevity in the age of AI, with professionals embracing lifelong learning.



84% of candidates are likely or very likely to pursue another IT certification in the next 12 months. The number of certifications held increases significantly with age and career tenure.

"This year's study revealed that there were substantial career benefits for certified professionals, as well as significant organizational advantages, as certified employees contribute to improved work quality, enhanced innovation, and increased productivity," said Dr. Gates.

IT certifications have become a vital tool for professionals to validate their skills and stay competitive in an industry that is continually advancing and evolving. The report identifies a marked shift towards AI-related certifications, with the number of candidates planning to earn AI and machine learning certifications more than doubling in just two years.

"Similarly, certifications have far-reaching impacts on careers, organizations, and the tech ecosystem. From AI investments to salary increases, certification shapes modern IT professionals' career journeys and their employers' strategies. Our survey results highlight the importance of lifelong learning in the face of accelerating technological advancements," concludes Dr. Gates .

Pearson VUE's latest study provides valuable insights for IT professionals, employers, and industry leaders, offering a far-reaching view of the certification landscape and its pivotal role in shaping the future of the tech industry. To access the full report and discover what's driving the value of IT certification for candidates and organizations, visit the Value of IT Certification Report homepage .

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc .

About Pearson VUE

Pearson VUE has been a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering close to 21 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare. We are the global leader in developing and delivering high-stakes exams via the world's most comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 highly secure test centres as well as online testing across more than 180 countries. Our leadership in the assessment industry is a result of our collaborative partnerships with a broad range of clients, from leading technology firms to government and regulatory agencies. For more information, please visit PearsonVUE .

SOURCE Pearson Vue