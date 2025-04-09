The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against The Bancorp, Inc. ("TBBK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBBK ).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between January 25, 2024 and March 4, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) that the Company's current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) that there were material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) that its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

