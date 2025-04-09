Lawline Offers Free One-Year CLE Access To Federal Lawyers Impacted By Government Layoffs

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to recent federal workforce reductions, Lawline , the nation's leading Continuing Legal Education (CLE) platform, is extending a helping hand to government attorneys facing career disruptions. The company announced today it will provide free, one-year unlimited CLE access to all federal employees who have recently been laid off .

This initiative is designed to support public servants during career transitions by helping them stay compliant with CLE requirements and continue their professional development, at no cost.

"Lawyers who've served in government have given so much to the public, and in a moment of career uncertainty, the last thing they should worry about is CLE," said Rich Hernandez , Chief Operating Officer of Lawline. "At Lawline, we're here to lift up attorneys through every chapter, and offering free access to our courses is just one small way we can give back during a time of transition."

Eligible attorneys will receive full access to Lawline's comprehensive course library, featuring over 2,000 programs, including live webcasts, covering topics such as ethics, legal technology, trial skills, AI, cybersecurity, and more. The platform enables attorneys to learn anytime, track credits, and download certificates with ease.

Federal lawyers impacted by layoffs can visit to verify eligibility and activate their free subscription.

This offer is available immediately and will end on August 31, 2025 .

About Lawline

Founded in 1999, Lawline is the leading online CLE provider for attorneys across the U.S. With a mission to empower legal professionals through knowledge, Lawline has issued over 10 million CLE credits and continues to set the standard for online legal education.

SOURCE Lawline

