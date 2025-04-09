Justice Launches Limited-Edition PAC-MAN Collaboration In Celebration Of The Icon's 45Th Anniversary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Timed to PAC-MAN's 45anniversary, the collection brings together two beloved brands that connect with people across ages and borders through the power of play. Justice, who champions itself on empowering young girls to be imaginative, confident, and empowered, is happy to partner with one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time.

The new collection will be available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart stores nationwide. Featuring PAC-MAN's iconic shape and game interface, the line includes swimwear, ready-to-wear, backpacks, denim, and accessories. Fans of Justice and PAC-MAN alike can snag exclusive, limited-edition pieces include a varsity jacket, trucker hat, and crossbody bag – perfect for summer adventures.

In its true form, the collaboration showcases the best parts of both brands, anchored in their ability to make those that interact with them have fun and feel connected. With PAC-MAN's inarguable impact and cross-generational appeal, this collaboration is sure to be a favorite of both tweens and their guardians alike.

ABOUT JUSTICE

Justice is the leading tween clothing brand, empowering young girls to express their individuality through fashion. With a commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and confidence, the collaboration with Minecraft continues Justice's mission of encouraging and supporting tween girls and redefining fashion. Justice is managed by Bluestar Alliance. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, bluestaralliance.

ABOUT BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULSTM series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RINGTM. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAMTM, NARUTO SHIPPUDENTM, DRAGON BALLTM, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at .

