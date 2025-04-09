Madison Liquidators Delivers Confidence To Customers With Lifetime Limited Warranties
In response to increasing demand for quality, sustainability, and long-term value, manufacturers are stepping up to back their products with robust warranty coverage. Madison Liquidators is at the forefront of this movement-partnering with innovative and quality-focused brands to offer products that are not only functional and stylish, but also backed by enduring manufacturer guarantees.
Both Corp Design and Performance Furnishings have raised the industry standard by introducing limited lifetime warranties on their core office furniture lines. Corp Design now offers lifetime coverage on all non-moving parts-like panels, frames, and laminate surfaces-with a separate 10-year warranty for hardware and moving components. Performance Furnishings has updated their policy to provide lifetime protection on all laminate and case goods, anything from desks to small cabinets , covering defects even after 10–15 years of use. While exclusions apply, these upgrades reflect a strong commitment to durability and long-term customer satisfaction.
About Madison Liquidators
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, Madison Liquidators has grown into one of the nation's premier online retailers of commercial office furniture. With a focus on quality, customer service, and value, the company partners with leading manufacturers to deliver customizable, professional-grade furniture for businesses of all sizes. Madison Liquidators has updated its website to clearly highlight products covered by these warranties, allowing customers to shop with transparency and confidence.
SOURCE Madison Liquidators
