Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Scented Wax Warmer (LBT-4 )

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to display and enjoy a wax warmer within the home," said an inventor, from Antioch, Tenn., "so I invented the WALL MOUNT WAX WARMER. My design prevents children and pets from accessing the hot wax, and it enables you to easily fill the home with a pleasing aroma without the use of cords."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a wax warmer. In doing so, it offers a safer way to fill a home with a pleasing aroma. As a result, it ensures the warmer is out of reach of children and pets. It also increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-4038, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED