WITH ITS STREET HARASSMENT IS NEVER YOUR FAULT CAMPAIGN, L'oréal PARIS REAFFIRMS ITS STRONG COMMITMENT TO EMPOWERING WOMEN AROUND THE WORLD

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For international anti-street harassment week, L'Oréal Paris launches its campaign "Never your fault" for its Stand Up against street harassment training program. Despite street harassment being a worldwide issue, misconceptions remain, and there is a need for more awareness on how to combat it. Through this campaign, L'Oréal Paris, aims to empower women and remind them of their right to be who they are.

According to an international survey conducted by L'Oréal Paris with Ipsos, all over the world, 75% of women have experienced harassment in a public space at least once in their lives and 47% of women have personally experienced sexually suggestive or intrusive comments or jokes about their appearance, clothing, anatomy or looks in a public space. To avoid these types of situations, 60% of them adapt their clothing or appearance in public spaces.

Despite the worldwide prevalence of this issue, misconceptions remain. Sometimes, women end up blaming themselves for being harassed, when it's never their fault. These figures show the crucial need to shift the mindset on harassment.

"NEVER YOUR FAULT" CAMPAIGN, L'ORÉAL PARIS' PLEA TO CHANGE THE MINDSET ON HARASSMENT IN PUBLIC SPACES

For more than half a century, L'Oréal Paris has been relentless in its dedication to breaking down barriers that prevent women from asserting their self-worth. "L'Oréal Paris has always given power to women, championed and celebrated women's empowerment aiming to create a world where women are visible, powerful, decision makers. A large study* shows that 2 women out of 3 are changing their physical appearance to avoid street harassment. That's the reason why we at L'Oréal Paris launched this new "Never your fault" campaign, shifting the mindset on harassment," shared Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global president of L'Oréal Paris. "The message to women is that "It's never your fault, your clothes, nor your make-up. And everyone should be reminded of it. Every day."

STAND UP AGAINST STREET HARASSMENT, A TESTAMENT TO L'ORÉAL PARIS' RELENTLESS DEDICATION TO MAKE A REAL DIFFERENCE IN THE WORLD

L'Oréal Paris is supporting women in embracing their destiny – to have the freedom to be both feminine and feminist.

Harassment, especially in public spaces can significantly impact women and their ability to live their normal lives. It can alter their behavior, question their confidence, lower their self-esteem, avoid certain places, rethink their appearance, and make them feel unsafe going out alone.

L'Oréal Paris launched Stand Up in 2020 with the international NGO Right To Be, as a global program to fight against street harassment, and support every woman around the world. Stand Up against street harassment is focused on raising awareness about street harassment and training people with Right To Be's 5D's methodology, to learn how to safely respond when experiencing or witnessing street harassment.

"Street harassment is never your fault. No matter who you are, and no matter where you go, you deserve to feel safe and confident," said Emily May, President and Co-Founder of Right To Be. "But when harassment happens, we've partnered up with L'Oréal Paris to make sure that people out there are trained to support you using Right To Be 5Ds of bystander intervention. The 5Ds give us five safe and proven strategies all of us can do when we witness harassment that are proven to stop the harassment and reduce trauma for the person being harassed. A world free of harassment and filled with humanity is possible, and it starts with us."

To date, 215,000 people have been trained with Stand Up in the US, and more than 3.7 million people have been trained across 46 countries, with the goal of reaching 4.5 million by the end of 2025. To learn more and to take the Stand Up training, visit .

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world with products available in 150 countries around the world. Through its pioneering products and services, L'Oréal Paris empowers each and every woman to take charge of their lives, believe in themselves, take the place they deserve in society and make change happen. At the heart of what the brand embodies is a famous French je ne sais quoi, an empowering vision of self-confidence to imbue every woman with a sense of self-worth.

About Stand Up against street harassment by L'Oréal Paris

All over the world, 80% of women have experienced street harassment, and 85% of people declare there is a lack of training on how to intervene when witnessing it.*

Because street harassment goes against everything L'Oréal Paris stands for, the brand launched Stand Up against street harassment in 2020 in partnership with Right To Be. This program is focused on raising awareness about this global issue and training people on how to react safely when experiencing or witnessing it, based on the 5D's methodology created by Right To Be, an international NGO expert in the fight against harassment of all forms. Right To Be's 5D's methodology is five simple and effective tools to help people safely intervene when they witness or experience street harassment. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been trained with Stand Up across 46 countries.

About Right To Be

Right To Be is a global leader in the movement to end harassment. What started as a blog launched by youth to share personal experiences of harassment quickly turned into a global initiative. Right To Be works in communities to understand the problem, ignite public conversations, and develop innovative strategies that result in safe and welcoming environments for all.

*Source: International survey on sexual harassment in public spaces, conducted by L'Oréal Paris with IPSOS, with data gathered in 20 countries with over 20,000 participants, November 5th – December 21st, 2023.

