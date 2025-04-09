Coface SA: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting On Wednesday, May 14, 2025 At 02.00Pm

Paris, April 9, 2025 – 17.45

COFACE SA's shareholders are hereby informed that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at at the Group's headquarters and registered office:

1 Place Costes et Bellonte

92270 Bois-Colombes - France

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) No.42 on 7 April 2025 (announcement No. 2500820).

Shareholders may attend the meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, under the conditions described in the notice of meeting.

We advise the shareholders to:



To vote on the resolutions by post or online, using either the postal voting form or the Votaccess platform. They can also appoint the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting to represent them. To submit written questions by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt at: COFACE SA, for the attention of the Investors Relations department, 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France or electronically to the following address: ... on May 8, 2025, at the latest. To be taken into account, these questions must be accompanied by a book-entry certificate justifying the share ownership.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">.

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

Q1-2025 results: 5 May 2025 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting: 14 May 2025

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website:

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2024 and our href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="2024 Universal Registration Document">2024 Universal Registration Documen (see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).