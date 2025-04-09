MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Mollie MellowsTel.: + 44 (0) 7342 709384E-mail: ...

Capgemini expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud to revolutionize CX across industries with agentic AI

Paris, April 9, 2025 – Capgemini today announced a strategic agentic AI initiative with Google Cloud to transform customer experience (CX) into a key value driver for clients. Building on its existing partnership, Capgemini will create industry-specific agentic AI solutions designed to handle customer requests across all communication channels (web, social, phone etc.) and improve employee productivity. Underpinned by Google Cloud's AI technology, Capgemini will develop bespoke solutions designed to enhance customer services with intelligent automation and deep customer insights, enabling organizations to deliver more personalized, efficient, and effective CX to elevate brand perception, increase loyalty, and drive revenue growth.

A recent report by the Capgemini Research Institute found that although customer service is considered strategically important, less than half of organizations feel prepared to integrate AI and generative AI into the function.1 Recognized as the Global Industry Solution Partner of the Year 2025 by Google Cloud, Capgemini will combine its deep industry expertise and technical capabilities to develop solutions powered by Google Agentspace and Customer Engagement Suite with Google AI. This will accelerate adoption of secure, trusted agentic AI capabilities that are interoperable with a client's existing technology infrastructure and can support a variety of industry and regulatory needs. The agentic AI solutions will be designed to significantly optimize business processes and unlock commercial value by enhancing organizations' own search capabilities, automating complex workflows, as well as understanding and proactively anticipating customer needs.

“Capgemini is entering the next phase of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud and this new collaboration focuses on driving revenue for our clients by elevating customer service to a strategic value driver in industries where CX is paramount,” said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini.“The customer service function is undergoing a transformative shift as business leaders increasingly recognize its importance in unlocking commercial potential. Agentic systems can play a key role in this, and the future of customer service will require a strategic blend of human and virtual agents, enhanced by generative and agentic AI. By understanding the potential of agentic AI and the business realities of our clients, we're expertly placed to maximize its value and deliver genuine impact.”

"Businesses require a combination of technical expertise and advanced technology to fully realize the benefits of agentic AI within their current IT infrastructure. Through Agentspace and our new Agent2Agent interoperability protocol, our partnership with Capgemini will provide clients with AI solutions that drive long-term value across industries,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Organization, Google Cloud.

Primarily focused on telco, retail, and financial services, the partnership is intended to expand into further industries such as life sciences and utilities, with a goal of accelerating business outcomes by enabling customer services transformation. This includes areas such as:



Improving productivity in telco: New solutions to optimize call routing and resolution in contact centers by leveraging conversational AI to improve intent and understanding, increase call containment and assist agents. Organizations can benefit from reduced handling time and improved first-call resolution rates, while human agents are freed-up to focus on higher value tasks. Capgemini's research finds that around 9 in 10 organizations using gen AI are already seeing improved first contact resolution rates or expecting to see this benefit in the future.1

Personalizing CX in retail: AI agents to help better personalize shopping experiences by using AI to analyze customer data and provide tailored product recommendations, promotions, and support interactions across all channels (online, in-store, mobile). Enhancing security in financial services Using Google Cloud's AI, financial services clients can improve risk assessment and fraud detection with agents that analyze customer transactions and identify suspicious patterns, improving security and regulatory compliance.



Google Cloud's new Agent2Agent interoperability protocol will enable AI agents to successfully communicate with one another, safely exchange information, and coordinate actions no matter which platform they are running on or built on top of. As agentic AI becomes more widely adopted, this protocol will ensure agent functionality across diverse and separate data sources and applications.

Google Cloud recognizes Capgemini as a trusted partner for driving clients' large-scale transformation, with the company winning three Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards in 2025. The awards celebrate Capgemini's expertise in creating compelling solutions that make an impact for joint clients worldwide:



Global Industry Solutions Partner of the Year

Global Industry Solutions Partner of the Year for Sustainability Country Partner of the Year in Denmark



About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want |

1“Unleashing the value of customer service: The transformative impact of Gen AI and Agentic AI”, Capgemini Research Institute, March 2025

