Proven VCT Plc: Allotment Update

Allotment Update

09 April 2025

On 6 November 2024, the Company and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc published a prospectus (comprising a securities note, registration document and summary (the“Prospectus”)) in relation to a joint offer for subscription to raise up to £30,000,000 in aggregate by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10,000,000 in aggregate (the“Offer”).

The Prospectus noted that the first allotment for the 2025/2026 Offer was expected to occur on or around 11 April 2025. Given current volatility in public stock markets, the Company intends to delay the allotment date to on or around 30 April 2025.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-