HONORING HEROES: 2025 BOYNTON BEACH FIRST RESPONDERS AWARDS LUNCHEON SET FOR APRIL 25

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Boca Raton/Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Benvenuto Restaurant, 1730 N. Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. The event, proudly presented by Baptist Health, will recognize the extraordinary service, courage, and commitment of Boynton Beach's police, firefighters, and paramedics.

Each year, the Chamber honors outstanding individuals who go above and beyond in their duty to protect and serve the community. This year's honorees include:

.Police Officer of the Year: Detective Sean Steele

Sponsored by Florida Blue – Presented by Juan Awad, Market Leader for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Indian River, and the Treasure Coast

.Paramedic of the Year: Firefighter/Paramedic Freddie Ramirez

Sponsored by Caring People – Presented by Lisa Santiago, CEO

.Firefighter of the Year: Firefighter Darren Clarke

Sponsored by GED Lawyers – Presented by Marty GED

“We are proud to recognize the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” said Troy McLellan, President & CEO of the Boca Raton/Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce.“These awards are a small token of our gratitude for their unwavering bravery, integrity, and service.”

The luncheon will bring together business leaders, city officials, and residents to show their appreciation and support for these everyday heroes.

Sponsorships and individual tickets are available.

For more information or to register, visit .

# #

Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+1 954-815-1186

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.