Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pallet Accessory For Applying Shrink Wrap (LAX-1306)
PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a warehouse worker, and I thought there could be a better way to apply shrink wrap to palletized cargo," said an inventor, from Adelanto, Calif., "so I invented the SHRINK WRAP PALLET CLIP. My design enables you to secure the wrap in place before starting the wrapping process."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to apply shrink wrap to palletized cargo. In doing so, it allows the user to secure the end of a roll of shrink wrap to a pallet. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it would make it easier to start the wrapping process. The invention features a compact and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for warehouse workers, establishments engaged in manufacturing, the trucking industry, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LAX-1306, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
