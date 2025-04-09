Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Withsecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.4.2025


2025-04-09 11:45:58
WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 April 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.4.2025
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 9.4.2025
Bourse trade Buy
Share WITH
Amount 15 000 Shares
Average price/ share 0,8238 EUR
Total cost 12 357,00 EUR
WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 401 890 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.4.2025
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
On behalf of Withsecure Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
Contact information:
Laura Viita
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
Tel. +358 50 4871044
...

Attachment

  • WithSecure 9.4.2025

