|WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 April 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
|WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.4.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|9.4.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|WITH
|Amount
|15 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|0,8238
|EUR
|Total cost
|12 357,00
|EUR
|WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 401 890 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 9.4.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Withsecure Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Contact information:
|Laura Viita
|Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
|WithSecure Corporation
|Tel. +358 50 4871044
|...
