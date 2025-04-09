Podcasting Market Size To Worth USD 173.49 Billion By 2032, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, CA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, The Global Podcasting Market size was valued at USD 32.54 billion in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 173.49 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Get a Sample Report of Podcasting Market @ Global Podcasting Market Key Takeaways . By Content Type, the talk/entertainment segment is expected to account for a market share of USD 13.07 billion 2025. . Based on Distribution Channel, the streaming platforms segment is projected to account for USD 16.43 billion of the global podcasting market by 2025. . By Listener Type, the millennial listeners segment is anticipated to hold a market of USD 15.85 billion in 2025. . North America will maintain its market leadership, capturing a prominent of USD 12.66 billionin 2025, driven by the increasing adoption of podcast content and the popularity of podcast platforms in the region. . According to Coherent Market Insights, Europe is poised to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. It is expected to account for a market of USD 8.98 billion in 2024, driven by the growing number of podcast creators and listeners in key European markets. Podcasting Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $32.54 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $173.49 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Genre: News & Politics, Society & Culture, Comedy, Sports, Others

By Format: Interviews, Panels, Solo, Repurposed Content, Conversational Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Rising creator participation and production values

. Rising interest in on-demand audio content Restraints & Challenges . Availability of substitute audio formats

. Lack of standard measurement metric

Increased internet access Fuelling Market Growth

The podcasting market is experiencing significant growth due to increased internet access and the widespread use of smartphones, making it easier for listeners to engage with podcasts globally. The rising demand for on-demand, personalized content in entertainment, education, and news is driving this expansion. Additionally, the growing interest from advertisers seeking to reach niche audiences has accelerated investment in the podcasting industry, further propelling its growth.

Lack of consistent monetization models in podcasting market Limiting Market Growth

One of the key challenges limiting the growth of the global podcasting market is the lack of consistent monetization models. While podcasting has a growing audience, many creators struggle to generate sufficient revenue due to limited advertising opportunities and subscription-based models. In addition, certain regions face challenges in podcast accessibility, with inconsistent internet connectivity and platform availability. These factors hinder broader market expansion, especially in emerging markets, preventing podcasting from reaching its full potential as a mainstream entertainment and educational tool.

Opportunities for Growth

The podcasting market presents numerous growth opportunities, particularly through expanding into untapped global markets with increasing internet penetration. There is also potential for growth in niche content, catering to specific interests and demographics. Additionally, the rise of interactive and subscription-based models offers new revenue streams. As podcasting platforms continue to evolve, partnerships with brands, media outlets, and content creators will further fuel market expansion and listener engagement.

Emerging Podcasting Market Trends

Video Podcasts: The rise of video podcasts is transforming the traditional audio-only format. Creators are increasingly incorporating visual elements, attracting audiences who prefer a multimedia experience. Platforms like YouTube and Spotify are investing in video podcasting, making it easier for listeners to engage with content through both audio and video.

Interactive Podcasting: Interactive podcasting is gaining traction, allowing listeners to engage with content in real-time through live chats, polls, and Q&A sessions. This trend is fostering stronger connections between creators and audiences, driving higher engagement and participation.

Analyst View

“Personalized content and on-demand listening experiences are gaining significant traction among consumers, especially in the podcasting industry," said senior strategy consultant raj shah. The growing demand for niche podcasts covering specialized topics is being fuelled by listeners' desire for tailored entertainment and educational content. Additionally, the rise of ad-free and premium subscription models is contributing to the market's expansion, as consumers seek more control over their listening experiences and enhanced content quality. The increasing popularity of podcasting as a mainstream medium is driving continued growth.

Key Player Insights



Acast

Alphabet Inc

Apple Inc

Audioboom Group Plc

Audacy Inc

iHeartmedia Inc

Megaphone LLC

Pandora Media LLC

SoundCloud Limited

Spotify AB

Stitcher Tunein Inc



Key Developments

. In October 2023, Spotify launched its "Podcast Subscriptions" feature, allowing creators to offer exclusive, premium content to subscribers. This move enhances monetization options for podcasters while giving listeners access to ad-free episodes and bonus content, contributing to the growth of subscription-based podcasting.

. In June 2022, Apple Podcasts introduced a new analytics dashboard for creators, providing insights into audience behaviour, listener demographics, and episode performance. This development helps podcasters optimize content and grow their listener base, enhancing user engagement and supporting content creators in refining their strategies.

