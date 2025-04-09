Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Iconic U.S.'S Southernmost Property Key West Estate Pending Sale After 38 Days

Iconic Key West private estate at the Continental U.S.'s Southernmost point

Former Residence of Artist John Seward Johnson II Pending Sale in Cooperation with Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – April 9, 2025 – Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced that an incredible oceanfront private residence, located at the continental U.S.'s most southern point, is pending sale for US$8,500,000 after just 38 days of auction marketing. The estate, listed for $18 million, was offered in cooperation with Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby's International Realty.

Located at 400 South Street , this 4,008-square-foot concrete home sits on a 17,243-square-foot lot with nearly an acre of bay bottom, offering 245 feet of open waterfront and sweeping Atlantic Ocean views. Outdoor highlights include expansive balconies, a 50-by-20-foot pool, and lush tropical landscaping. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval allows for a private dock-perfect for boating enthusiasts. The home also holds artistic significance as the former residence of John Seward Johnson II-renowned sculptor and founder of New Jersey's Grounds For Sculpture.

Inside, the home blends classic Key West charm with an open-concept layout. The formal living room flows into a bright Florida room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors. An elevator accesses the primary suite and two guest bedrooms, all opening to balconies with uninterrupted ocean views. Sealed coral stone floors and elegant details complete the design.

Beyond its luxury features, the estate includes a valuable transient license for potential short-term rentals and multifamily zoning for up to eight units-appealing to investors.

“This property is one of the most coveted estates in Key West,” said Gvili.“With its stunning oceanfront views and rich history as the former residence of artist John Seward Johnson II, it has captured the attention of discerning buyers. The successful sale of the home highlights its exceptional value and the unique opportunity it presents in one of the most desirable locations in the Keys.”

Ideally located near top attractions, it's steps from the Southernmost Point buoy and Southernmost Beach. Key West offers a blend of historic charm and island luxury, with Conch-style homes, Victorian mansions, tropical gardens, and vibrant Old Town streets filled with galleries, shops, and dining. Residents enjoy a relaxed yet refined lifestyle with sailing, fishing, snorkeling, and diving nearby. Iconic landmarks like the Ernest Hemingway House, Key West Lighthouse, and lively Duval Street are just minutes away.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

400 South Street | Key West, Florida

