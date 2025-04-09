$6.45 Million Jury Verdict For Manhattan Woman Who Slipped On Fish Guts Left On Sidewalk By Citarella

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our 53-year old client was walking in Manhattan with her family when she slipped on fish guts left on the sidewalk outside of Citarella Gourmet grocery store. While the store manager initially made an incident report, the grocery giant subsequently tried to claim she tripped on cellar doors. The Jacoby & Meyers team tried the case based on system failure of cleanup, and the attempted cover up by Citarella.

The victim's injuries were severe. She suffered a total knee dislocation with rupture of 3 of 4 ligaments, which required many subsequent surgeries.

After a three-week trial and two days' deliberation, the Manhattan jury decided in her favor, returning a $6.45 million verdict which includes medical expenses and past and future pain and suffering. J&M trial attorney Sharon Scanlan noted, "This Manhattan jury listened to all the evidence, and they spoke through their verdict that it is not ok for a grocery store to take over a sidewalk for their business and profits and not protect pedestrians in doing so. We are very grateful for their verdict and hope this is one step towards making the city sidewalks safer for everyone."

Headquartered in Newburgh, NY, Jacoby & Meyers, LLP has been successfully winning catastrophic injury cases for over 50 years.

SOURCE Jacoby & Meyers, LLP

