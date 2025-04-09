Marketing Hiring Rebounds In Q1 2025, Led By Senior Roles And Performance-Focused Disciplines, According To Taligence Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Theanalyzes more thanacrossand provides a data-driven look at how hiring patterns are shifting across job levels, disciplines, regions, salary transparency, and remote work.

Key Findings from the Report:



Job Volume Growth : Total active listings rose to 90,951 , a 9.1% increase quarter-over-quarter , while new job postings jumped 13.3% from Q4 2024.

Executive Hiring Momentum : Senior marketing roles (Director and above) grew 15.9% QoQ and 17.6% YoY , led by Group Director/Senior Director/VP-level roles.

Salary Transparency Rises : Nearly 50% of listings now include salary ranges , up 11.6 percentage points YoY .

Remote Work Stabilizes : Remote roles held steady at 13.7% , with hybrid expectations showing signs of plateauing.

Top-Performing Disciplines : Growth Marketing, Media, and Product Marketing posted the strongest YoY gains. Geographic Standouts : New York led with +31.5% QoQ job growth , while Massachusetts saw +24.1% YoY salary growth .

The report also highlights a modest slowdown in hiring speed, with the average posting duration increasing by three days to 31. This trend may signal more cautious decision-making by employers amid ongoing economic volatility.

For the full report, visit the Taligence website at:



"Behind every data point is a deeper story. The rise in senior marketing roles, stronger pay visibility, and steady entry-level demand all signal a labor market that still prizes creativity, leadership, and growth - even in the face of economic volatility," said Michael Wright, CEO of Taligence. "That said, the next quarter will be critical in revealing the true resilience and direction of the market. With growing concerns around recession and stagflation, we'll be closely monitoring the numbers - together with our partners at Aspen Technology Labs - to better understand the risks and, hopefully, uncover new opportunities for the marketing professionals we care deeply about."

"The Q1 2025 data shows that, even amid economic headwinds, the marketing labor market continues to evolve with strength at the top. Companies are investing in senior, performance-driven roles, and the rise of product marketing as the highest-paid discipline underscores how critical product strategy has become to business growth. However, given the uncertainty in the global business markets, we expect hiring managers will be quite discriminating and perhaps slower to complete hires. Only time will tell." said Michael Woodrow, President, Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

About Taligence LLC

Taligence is an executive search and talent intelligence firm specializing in helping businesses find and hire top-tier marketing professionals. Our data-driven insights provide companies and talented people with the tools they need to navigate today's complex job market. Learn more at

About Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Aspen Technology Labs (Aspen) is a global leader in web data management services, labor market intelligence, and recruitment technology founded in 2008. The company is headquartered in Aspen, Colorado, and has teams throughout the U.S. and Europe. Aspen provides web scraping and data/analytics services for a wide variety of industries. Aspen's teams are constantly working to increase the number of companies and jobs in the database and to improve the quality and extraction of additional data. Aspen's JobMarketPulse is a powerful, real-time labor market intelligence tool that assists Aspen customers in staying in front of the challenging labor market. To learn more, visit AspenTechLabs .

For media inquiries, contact:

Taligence LLC

Melody Liu

[email protected]

Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Lana Shumyn

[email protected]

SOURCE Taligence LLC