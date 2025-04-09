Press Freedom Center At National Press Club Announces 2025 Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a critical moment for press freedom around the world, the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club today announced the formation of its Advisory Board. This distinguished group of journalists, attorneys, and experts will guide the organization as it works tirelessly to protect journalists in crisis, uphold press freedom, and provide essential support to those at risk for their work.

As press freedom faces growing challenges globally, the Advisory Board will play an integral role in shaping the Center's initiatives, ensuring it remains at the forefront of defending independent journalism and supporting the vital work of reporters facing dangerous conditions. Through its emergency assistance programs, legal and immigration support, and advocacy, the Press Freedom Center is committed to standing with journalists - whether they're in the field, facing imprisonment, or forced into exile.

"We are entering a defining moment in the global fight for press freedom," said William McCarren, Director of the Press Freedom Center. "This Board brings an unparalleled combination of experience, passion, and commitment. Their expertise spans journalism, law, business, and government - equipping them to help us support journalists in need and amplify our impact on a global scale. In these uncertain times, it is essential that we strengthen our efforts to ensure that those who risk everything for the truth are never left behind."

McCarren further praised Jason Rezaian, Director of Press Freedom Initiatives at The Washington Post, for accepting the role of Advisory Board Chair. "Jason's firsthand experience as a journalist who endured wrongful detention in Iran gives him unique insight into the dangers faced by journalists worldwide. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding our mission to provide urgent, on-the-ground assistance to journalists at risk."

The members of the 2025 Advisory Board bring decades of experience from a variety of sectors. They include:



Yamiche Alcindor , White House Correspondent, NBC News

Mike Balsamo , President, National Press Club; U.S. Law Enforcement Editor, Associated Press

Jeff Eller , Founder and President, The Eller Group and Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs

Tiffany Harness , Foreign Policy Editor, The New York Times

Kathy Kiely , Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies, Missouri School of Journalism

Alsu Kurmasheva , Press Freedom Advocate, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

Fred Ryan , Chairman, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation; Former Publisher, The Washington Post

Jim Sciutto , Anchor and Chief National Security Analyst, CNN

Caroline Scullin , Global Communications Strategist, Concordia

Madhulika Sikka , VP and Executive Editor, Crown Books; Former Executive Producer of Audio, The Washington Post and Executive Editor, National Public Radio

Erik Sunde , Attorney at Law, Houston, TX; Counsel and Advocate for Austin, Marc, and Debra Tice

Edward Wong , Diplomatic Correspondent, The New York Times

Jason Rezaian , Director, Press Freedom Initiatives, The Washington Post; Board Chair, Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club William McCarren , Director, Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club; Former President of the National Press Club

Launched in November 2024, the Press Freedom Center serves as a lifeline for journalists who face immediate threats to their safety, liberty, and ability to report freely. With initial funding from the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Center provides critical services such as emergency assistance, immigration and legal support, and press freedom advocacy on a global scale.

"The work of the Press Freedom Center has never been more urgent," said National Press Club President Mike Balsamo. "Journalists are facing unprecedented threats, and the Center's efforts to provide both immediate relief and long-term advocacy are vital to ensuring that the press remains free and independent. Our commitment to these journalists is not just about defending press freedom; it's about defending democracy itself."

The Press Freedom Center's work is made possible through the generous support of foundations, corporations, and individuals who recognize the importance of an independent press in a free society. For more information on the Center's work or to get involved, visit

