Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Teddy Bear For Autistic Children (KXK-177)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a soft, huggable, and colorful teddy bear for children in my community with autism," said an inventor, from White Pine, Tenn., "so I invented the AUTISTIC TEDDY BEAR. My design could offer a source of comfort, a special friend, or a reinforcer to stop problematic behavior."

The invention provides a soft and colorful stuffed toy for autistic children. In doing so, it offers an alternative to standard plush toys. As a result, it increases comfort. It also could help decrease negative behaviors such as tantrums, aggression, etc. The invention features a colorful and comforting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for neurodivergent children and children with ASD (autism spectrum disorder). Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXK-177, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

