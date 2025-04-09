Oracle Named A Leader In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

Oracle has been positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision and ranked highest for Extended AI Innovations Use Case in new Gartner reports

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites for Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting and Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting Booster . In further recognition of its talent acquisition capabilities, Oracle was also the highest-ranked vendor for Extended AI Innovations Use Case in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites report.

"Delivering a positive candidate experience is crucial for finding top talent and building a foundation for an engaging employee experience," said Nagaraj Nadendla, senior vice president, HCM product development, Oracle. "Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster's robust capabilities leverage the latest AI advancements to empower customers to attract the best talent, rapidly fill open roles, and drive recruitment efficiency. We believe our recognition as a Leader in this Magic QuadrantTM and our scores in the Critical Capabilities report are a testament to the breadth and depth of our product, continuous innovation, and commitment to customer success."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) , Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster uses embedded AI capabilities to help organizations enhance the candidate experience, grow talent pools, drive internal mobility, and streamline the hiring process. With Oracle Cloud HCM's recruiting capabilities, organizations can:



Prioritize a candidate-focused recruiting process: Digital assistants and a mobile-friendly application process help hiring teams improve the candidate journey by providing a compelling consumer-grade experience. Additionally, AI-powered capabilities help hiring teams improve productivity by quickly creating job requisitions, postings, and offers.

Deliver personalized candidate experiences: Personalized career sites help hiring teams deliver tailored messages to specific candidate audiences, such as recent graduates, veterans, or specialty roles. Additionally, AI-powered capabilities help hiring teams further personalize the candidate experience through skills matching, job recommendations, interview self-scheduling, and guided onboarding.

Leverage robust sourcing tools: CRM tools and generative AI-authored content help hiring teams communicate with candidate pools more effectively, promote open requisitions, and drive engagement. Additionally, industry-specific tools, such as the Oracle Healthcare Talent Network for healthcare providers, help hiring teams meet the unique needs of industries across the globe.

Grow talent pools: Certified partner capabilities help hiring teams navigate thorough background checks and applicant screenings, and provide access to a larger pool of qualified talent. Additionally, 'Direct Apply' functionality with leading talent marketplaces like LinkedIn , Indeed and Bayt help hiring teams streamline the application process by allowing candidates to complete job applications without leaving the partner's job site.

Strengthen candidate relationships: Expanded capabilities in Oracle Recruiting Booster help hiring teams fast-track recruiting and improve candidate relationships. These features help hiring teams execute recruiting events, engage with candidates through text and email, enable job applications through the AI-powered Oracle Recruiting Assistant, and create a fully automated interview scheduling process.

Accelerate time-to-hire: Robust sourcing capabilities help hiring teams move fast by identifying and recommending the best prospects and applicants for open positions. Additionally, AI-powered time-to-hire predictions help hiring teams estimate how long it will take to fill an open position and generative AI-authoring helps hiring teams create candidate communications, interview questions, and career sites.

Drive internal mobility: Talent insights across all stages of employment help hiring teams better understand the skills and career aspirations of their current workforce and identify employees for open internal opportunities. Additionally, Oracle Opportunity Marketplace enables hiring teams to take a multi-channel approach to sourcing talent by proactively surfacing job opportunities and career paths for current employees that align with their interests and qualifications. Improve workforce planning: Advanced analytics help hiring teams enhance decision-making and better understand the impact of talent acquisition across the business. Additionally, a single cloud platform allows hiring teams to leverage a common data source, unified workflows, and a cohesive user interface resulting in more consistent processes, minimal training requirements, and fewer integration expenses.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite , Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM applications, visit oracle/hcm .

