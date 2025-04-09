Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size To Surpass USD 482.79 Billion By 2034: Statifacts
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 56.57 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 482.79 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 26.9%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Level of Charging, By Charging Station Type, By Power Output, By Supplier Type, By Vehicle Type, By Installation Type, By Connector Type, By Application, By Mounting Type, By Charging Service, By End User, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Level of Charging Insights
The level 2 segment held a dominant presence in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. If there is only a 120 V outlet present, level 1 charging is generally used. While charging at home, it may easily provide charging for many drivers' needs.
The level 1 segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The level 2 charging system offers a higher rate of AC charging by 240V for residential use or 208V for commercial use electrical service. It is common for public, home, and workplace charging.
Charging Station Type Insights
The DC charging segment accounted for the largest share of the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. DC charging is good for rapid charging at the time of long trips. DC fast chargers can charge an EV up to 80% in as little as 20-30 minutes. They are also widely used for fleet operators as they allow for quick vehicle turnarounds.
The AC charging segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. AC chargers are less expensive and smaller than DC chargers. AC charger is better for battery-friendly, regular, and cost-effective charging.
Power Output Insights
The <11KW segment led the electric vehicle charging station market. 7KW electric vehicle charger potential to provide a high-power output of 7 kilowatts.
The 11KW- 50KW segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. With a 50KW rapid charger, it will take nearly 52 minutes to charge fully.
Supplier Type Insights
The private charging station segment registered its dominance over the market in 2024. The private charging station is available anytime for the owner, while the public charging station means waiting in line. Private charging stations are installed at private parking facilities, residential properties, and workplaces.
Vehicle Type Insights
The passenger cars segment dominated the electric vehicle charging station market. The EV passenger car benefits include being comfortable and spacious, easy to charge, a wonderful driving experience, less noise, environmental benefits, low maintenance costs, reduced dependency on fuel prices, and government incentives.
The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The first purpose of batteries in electric vehicles is to provide power to start the vehicles. Battery electric vehicles do not use any gasoline. These vehicles can be charged anytime, anywhere, and generally at much lower costs.
Installation Type Insights
The fixed segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024. The benefits of fixed installation type for electric vehicle charging stations include the attraction of eco-conscious customers, support for sustainable practices, improved property value, and time-saving and hassle-free installation. The portable segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.
Connector Type Insights
The normal charging segment captured a significant portion of the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. It offers a higher rate AC charging with 208V to 240V electrical service, and it is common in public, home, and workplace charging. We can charge our electric vehicle in a regular outlet or socket but it is the effective way of charging.
The type 2 segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. It is equipped with 7-pin connectors that are used for communication between the charger and the vehicle.
Application Insights
The public segment enjoyed a prominent position in the market during 2024. Public EV charging stations are generally found in government facilities, retail shopping centers, street side, and other parking areas.
The private segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Private EV charging stations are generally found at hotels, residences, and workplaces.
Mounting Type Insights
The wall mount segment underwent notable growth in the electric vehicle charging station market during 2024. Various wall-mount-type EV charging stations provide level 2 charging capabilities, which eliminates the time required for charging as compared to standard outlets.
The pedestal mount segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. A pedestal EV charger is a specific type of EV charger equipment. It is protective equipment and also provides easy access to charging cables.
Charging Service Insights
The EV charging service segment held a dominant presence in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. EV charging service benefits include government support and incentives for commercial EV charging, community engagement from EV charging stations for businesses, corporate responsibility, reduced environmental impact, additional revenue streams, customer loyalty, and increased foot traffic.
The battery-swapping service segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 to 2034. Battery swapping service enables the driver to instantly use fully charged batteries, preventing the inefficiencies related to battery degradation and rapid charging.
End-user Insights
The residential EV charging stations segment accounted for a considerable share of the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. Residential EV charging stations can increase the value of property and attractiveness to buyers.
The commercial EV charging stations segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Commercial EV charging stations generally include higher and faster capacity chargers designed for convenient and quick charging.
Browse More Research Reports:
- The global electric vehicle motor market size surpassed USD 85 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 576.57 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 21.1% from 2025 to 2034. The global electric vehicle sensor market size was valued at USD 10,969 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 50,951 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2034. The global personal electric vehicle market size was estimated at USD 55.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 115.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2034. The global portable electric vehicle market size was estimated at USD 55.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 115.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2034. The global hybrid electric vehicle market size was exhibited at USD 82.18 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 543.80 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 20.8% from 2025 to 2034. The global electric vehicle relays market size was exhibited at USD 1,368 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 7,219 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2025 to 2034. The global plug-in hybrid electric vehicle market size is calculated at USD 35,931 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 1,88,057 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18% from 2024 to 2034.
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Top Companies:
- ABB Ltd. ChargePoint, Inc. EVgo Services LLC. Allego Scheinder Electric Blink Charging Co. Wi Tricity Corporation Toshiba Corporation AeroViroment, Inc. Mojo Mobility, Inc. General Electric Robert Bosch GmbH Chargemaster plc. Evatran Group HellaKGaAHueck& Co. Siemens AG Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. Efacec Alfen N.V. Denso Corporation Elix Wireless Tesla Inc. ClipperCreek Engie Infineon Technologies AG Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market:
- In February 2025, the first fast-charging station at the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) headquarters in Hyderabad was launched by ThunderPlus, an EV charging solution provider. In December 2024, the new commercial EVC50 Level 2 EV charging station was launched by EvoCharge, a US EVSE and cable management provider.
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segmentation:
By Level of Charging
- Level 1 Level 2 Level 3
By Charging Station Type
- AC Charging DC Charging Wireless Charging
By Power Output
- <11KW 11KW-50KW >50KW
By Supplier Type
- OE Charging Station Private Charging Station
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle(PHEV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Two-wheelers & Scooters
By Installation Type
- Fixed Portable Residential Commercial
By Connector Type
- Normal Charging Type 2 CCS CHAdeMO Tesla SC GB/T
By Application
- Private Public
By Mounting Type
- Wall Mount Pedestal Mount Ceiling Mount
By Charging Service
- EV Charging Service Battery Swapping Service
By End User
- Commercial EV Charging Stations
- Commercial Public EV Charging Stations
- On-Road Charging Parking Spaces Destination Chargers
- Fleet Charging Captive Charging
By Region
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
