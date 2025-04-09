Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size To Surpass USD 482.79 Billion By 2034: Statifacts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global electric vehicle charging station market size accounted for USD 44.58 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 482.79 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 26.9% from 2024 to 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research. Ottawa, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global electric vehicle charging station market size is calculated at USD 56.57 billion in 2025 and predicted to grow around USD 482.79 billion by 2034 expanding at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2024 to 2034. The electric vehicle charging station market is driven by the increasing adoption and use of electric vehicles, increasing investment in R&D and infrastructure for more effective, growing EV charging infrastructure, and faster charging methods. Request a Sample Databook to Explore our Insights -

Industry Snapshot

An electric vehicle charging station provides power to charge only one vehicle at a time, even though it may have multiple connectors. It provides cost savings with lower electricity costs and home-charging convenience. Environmental benefits include zero emissions and the potential use of renewables. Traditional internal combustion engine vehicles contribute substantially to air pollution and climate change.

The electric vehicle charging station market refers to the production, distribution, and use of electric vehicle charging stations, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), which supplies electric power to recharge the batteries in plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) and other EVs. Electric vehicle charging station benefits include promoting sustainable development, lowering energy costs, reducing environmental pollution, and providing convenience and flexibility.

Advancements in electric vehicle charging station technology include smart charging solutions, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology , ultra-fast charging, and wireless charging technology, which offer convenience and efficiency. Ultra-fast chargers have the potential to charge an electric vehicle battery in less than 30 minutes. The latest technologies in electric vehicles include energy efficiency, regenerative braking, and AI-based vehicle health checks. According to a report published in December 2024 by MERCOM India, the PM-E-DRIVE and PM-eBus Sewa programs were launched by the government. India has more than 4.64 million registered electric vehicles (EVs). In the year 2024, we saw the electric vehicle adoption increase across all categories because of many subsidies and incentives offered by the state governments and Unions. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Key Highlights:

Asia Pacific dominated the EV charging station market with the largest market share of 50% in 2024.

North America is observed to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

By level of charging, the level 2 segment contributed the highest market share of 67 % in 2024.

By level of charging, the level 1 segment is expected to witness at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

By charging station type, the DC charging segment accounted for the largest market share of 76% in 2024.

By charging station type, the AC charging segment is projected to grow the highest growth rate in the market from 2025 to 2034.

By power output, the <11KW segment led the electric vehicle charging station market.

By power output, the 11KW- 50KW segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034.

By supplier type, the private charging station segment registered its dominance over the market in 2024.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment dominated the electric vehicle charging station market.

By vehicle type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By installation type, the fixed segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024.

By connector type, the normal charging segment captured a significant portion of the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024.

By connector type, the type 2 segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By application, the public segment accounted the highest market share of 86% in 2024.

By application, the private segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034.

By mounting type, the wall mount segment underwent notable growth in the electric vehicle charging station market during 2024.

By mounting type, the pedestal mount segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By charging service, the EV charging service segment held a dominant presence in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024.

By charging service, the battery-swapping service segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 to 2034.

By end-user, the residential EV charging stations segment held a major market share of 66% in 2024. By end-user, the commercial EV charging stations segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Major Key Trends in Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market:

Technological advancements: The latest technology in electric vehicles includes energy efficiency, regenerative braking, sustainable material disposal, innovations in battery technologies, smart grids, charging infrastructure development, and enhanced connectivity features.

Strict government commands for emissions: The role of government in electric vehicle expansion and their policies include a reduction in road taxes, state-level subsidies, and even freedom from registration fees for electric vehicles. Increased need for a rapid electric vehicle charging network: Traditional charging stations generally use AC, while rapid charging stations use direct current (DC). Direct current enables energy to be transferred more effectively, resulting in less charging times.

High product cost: The electric vehicle charging station product cost is high because of high initial installation and maintenance costs. Due to the high commercial electric rates, the public charging cost is high. Risk of electric vehicle charging stations: The risks related to electric vehicle charging stations include environmental factors, software and communication problems, connector and cable wear, overheating, and electrical parts failure. Development of Electric Vehicle Charging Station Platforms: Market's Largest Potential

A well-developed infrastructure offers many advantages for electric vehicle owners, including lower charging costs, rapid charging speeds, reduced range anxiety, suitable access to charging stations, and overall improved user experience. Smart EV charging systems' benefits include taking control of electricity consumption, no worries about payments, monitoring EV charging events remotely, saving money & the environment, avoiding fights with neighbors, charging safer, accessing rapid chargers, and finding available charging stations for electric vehicles. In January 2025, a leader in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, and a provider of smart charging collaborated with The Mobility House to improve smart charging for electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging infrastructure worldwide.

Regional Analysis:

What Expect From Asian Countries Till 2034? Asia-Pacific dominated the electric vehicle charging station market. Government support for electric vehicle infrastructure development, shifting of the automotive industry towards electric mobility, and innovations in smart charging solutions are driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging station market in the Asia Pacific region. Top Asian Countries for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: India: According to data published on February 2, 2024, by the Ministry of Power, there are 12146 operational public EV charging stations all over the country, starting with 6586 public charging stations as of March 21, 2023. Maharashtra and Delhi are leading the charts with 3079 and 1886 stations, respectively, in the distribution of operational public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by leading states. There are a total of 12,146 public EV charging stations operational in India Japan: According to a report published in July 2024, electric vehicle sales in Japan remain low, but the charging infrastructure is increasing slowly. Japan announced that 1000V charging and next-generation fast chargers are in development, according to CHAdeMO. North America was the Fastest-Growing Region: Technological Advancement to Support Growth North America is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. The average cost of charging a public electric vehicle at stations is approximately $0.30-$0.60 per kWh. The largest EV charging network in the United States is ChargePoint by a notable margin. The company has more than 38500 stations with approximately 70000 separate charging ports. Major Factors for the Market's Expansion in North America

In December 2024, Electrify America, an extensive Hyper-Fast charging network in the United States, collaborated with Costco Wholesale and opened five new electric vehicle charging stations. These stations can deliver rapid 350 kW, addressing the rising need for accessible and rapid charging options. In November 2024, the applications for the EV charging stations program opened by Aviva Canada, work towards supporting public EV charging options in needy communities across the country. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 56.57 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 482.79 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 26.9% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Level of Charging, By Charging Station Type, By Power Output, By Supplier Type, By Vehicle Type, By Installation Type, By Connector Type, By Application, By Mounting Type, By Charging Service, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Level of Charging Insights

The level 2 segment held a dominant presence in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. If there is only a 120 V outlet present, level 1 charging is generally used. While charging at home, it may easily provide charging for many drivers' needs.

The level 1 segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The level 2 charging system offers a higher rate of AC charging by 240V for residential use or 208V for commercial use electrical service. It is common for public, home, and workplace charging.

Charging Station Type Insights

The DC charging segment accounted for the largest share of the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. DC charging is good for rapid charging at the time of long trips. DC fast chargers can charge an EV up to 80% in as little as 20-30 minutes. They are also widely used for fleet operators as they allow for quick vehicle turnarounds.

The AC charging segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. AC chargers are less expensive and smaller than DC chargers. AC charger is better for battery-friendly, regular, and cost-effective charging.

Power Output Insights

The <11KW segment led the electric vehicle charging station market. 7KW electric vehicle charger potential to provide a high-power output of 7 kilowatts.

The 11KW- 50KW segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. With a 50KW rapid charger, it will take nearly 52 minutes to charge fully.

Supplier Type Insights

The private charging station segment registered its dominance over the market in 2024. The private charging station is available anytime for the owner, while the public charging station means waiting in line. Private charging stations are installed at private parking facilities, residential properties, and workplaces.

Vehicle Type Insights

The passenger cars segment dominated the electric vehicle charging station market. The EV passenger car benefits include being comfortable and spacious, easy to charge, a wonderful driving experience, less noise, environmental benefits, low maintenance costs, reduced dependency on fuel prices, and government incentives.

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The first purpose of batteries in electric vehicles is to provide power to start the vehicles. Battery electric vehicles do not use any gasoline. These vehicles can be charged anytime, anywhere, and generally at much lower costs.

Installation Type Insights

The fixed segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024. The benefits of fixed installation type for electric vehicle charging stations include the attraction of eco-conscious customers, support for sustainable practices, improved property value, and time-saving and hassle-free installation. The portable segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

Connector Type Insights

The normal charging segment captured a significant portion of the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. It offers a higher rate AC charging with 208V to 240V electrical service, and it is common in public, home, and workplace charging. We can charge our electric vehicle in a regular outlet or socket but it is the effective way of charging.

The type 2 segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. It is equipped with 7-pin connectors that are used for communication between the charger and the vehicle.

Application Insights

The public segment enjoyed a prominent position in the market during 2024. Public EV charging stations are generally found in government facilities, retail shopping centers, street side, and other parking areas.

The private segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Private EV charging stations are generally found at hotels, residences, and workplaces.

Mounting Type Insights

The wall mount segment underwent notable growth in the electric vehicle charging station market during 2024. Various wall-mount-type EV charging stations provide level 2 charging capabilities, which eliminates the time required for charging as compared to standard outlets.

The pedestal mount segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. A pedestal EV charger is a specific type of EV charger equipment. It is protective equipment and also provides easy access to charging cables.

Charging Service Insights

The EV charging service segment held a dominant presence in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. EV charging service benefits include government support and incentives for commercial EV charging, community engagement from EV charging stations for businesses, corporate responsibility, reduced environmental impact, additional revenue streams, customer loyalty, and increased foot traffic.

The battery-swapping service segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 to 2034. Battery swapping service enables the driver to instantly use fully charged batteries, preventing the inefficiencies related to battery degradation and rapid charging.

End-user Insights

The residential EV charging stations segment accounted for a considerable share of the electric vehicle charging station market in 2024. Residential EV charging stations can increase the value of property and attractiveness to buyers.

The commercial EV charging stations segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Commercial EV charging stations generally include higher and faster capacity chargers designed for convenient and quick charging.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Top Companies:



ABB Ltd.

ChargePoint, Inc.

EVgo Services LLC.

Allego

Scheinder Electric

Blink Charging Co.

Wi Tricity Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

AeroViroment, Inc.

Mojo Mobility, Inc.

General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Chargemaster plc.

Evatran Group

HellaKGaAHueck& Co.

Siemens AG

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Efacec

Alfen N.V.

Denso Corporation

Elix Wireless

Tesla Inc.

ClipperCreek

Engie

Infineon Technologies AG Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market:



In February 2025, the first fast-charging station at the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) headquarters in Hyderabad was launched by ThunderPlus, an EV charging solution provider. In December 2024, the new commercial EVC50 Level 2 EV charging station was launched by EvoCharge, a US EVSE and cable management provider.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segmentation:

By Level of Charging



Level 1

Level 2 Level 3



By Charging Station Type



AC Charging

DC Charging Wireless Charging



By Power Output



<11KW

11KW-50KW >50KW



By Supplier Type



OE Charging Station Private Charging Station

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle(PHEV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles Two-wheelers & Scooters

By Installation Type



Fixed

Portable

Residential Commercial

By Connector Type



Normal Charging

Type 2

CCS

CHAdeMO

Tesla SC GB/T

By Application



Private Public

By Mounting Type



Wall Mount

Pedestal Mount Ceiling Mount



By Charging Service



EV Charging Service Battery Swapping Service

By End User



Commercial EV Charging Stations



Commercial Public EV Charging Stations





On-Road Charging





Parking Spaces



Destination Chargers



Commercial Private EV Charging Stations





Fleet Charging

Captive Charging Residential EV Charging Stations



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa



