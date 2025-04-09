Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report 2025: DCIM Market Surges Amid 5G & IP Traffic Boom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center infrastructure management market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.94 billion in 2024 to $4.82 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for data centers, capacity planning and optimization, cost management and operational efficiency, asset lifecycle management, regulatory compliance.

The data center infrastructure management market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.67 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 27.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and green computing, data center modernization initiatives, composable infrastructure trends, regulatory emphasis on data privacy, predictive maintenance strategies. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of cloud-based DCIM solutions, edge data center management, real-time monitoring and reporting, remote management and automation, visualization and reporting tools for decision-making.

An increase in data center IP traffic is expected to propel the growth of the data center infrastructure management market in the forecast period. There has been an exponential increase in internet usage and IP traffic in data centers across the globe due to the pandemic and people working from home.

The rising demand for 5G connectivity is expected to boost the growth of the data center infrastructure management market going forward. 5G connectivity is the term used to describe the fifth iteration of wireless technology for cellular networks. The acceleration in data speeds and reduction in latency facilitated by 5G technology lead to greater usage of data-intensive applications and services, demanding enhanced data center infrastructure for efficient data management and processing.

Major companies operating in the data center infrastructure management market are developing data center management platforms to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Data center management platforms are comprehensive software solutions designed to monitor, control, and optimize the operations and resources within a data center. For instance, in September 2023, Eaton Corporation, an Ireland-based power management company, launched software suite for data center infrastructure management (DCIM) called Brightlayer Data Centers. Data center operators and dispersed IT teams may monitor, manage, and improve their data center infrastructure with the suite's variety of solutions. Asset management, sophisticated electrical analytics, power quality indicators, and IT and operational technology (OT) device monitoring are all integrated within the package. The platform provides three options that customers may utilize separately or in combination, depending on their needs, including environmental monitoring software, power management software, and data center performance management software.

Major players in the data center infrastructure management market are focusing on the development of data center management software to cater to a larger customer base, drive sales, and boost revenue.

Major companies operating in the data center infrastructure management market include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Commscope Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Co., Nlyte, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ITRACS Corp., VMware Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Device42 Inc., Sunbird Software Inc., Fieldview Solutions, NTT Data Corporation, Optimum Path Inc., FNT Software, Eaton Corporation, Cormant Inc.

This report focuses on data center infrastructure management market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Report Scope Markets Covered:

By Component: Solution; Services

By Deployment Model: On-Premises; Cloud

By Organization Size: Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises By End-User: BFSI; Energy; Government; Healthcare; Manufacturing; IT And Telecom; Other End Users Subsegments:

By Solution: Capacity Management Solutions; Asset Management Solutions; Monitoring Solutions; Data Analytics Solutions By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training Services Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Characteristics

3. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics And Covid And Recovery On The Market

5. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Total Addressable Market (TAM)

6. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Solution Services

6.2. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



On-Premises Cloud

6.3. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

6.4. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



BFSI

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT And Telecom Other End Users

6.5. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Solution, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Capacity Management Solutions

Asset Management Solutions

Monitoring Solutions Data Analytics Solutions

6.6. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Services, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Support And Maintenance Services Training Services

7-29. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

30. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. ABB Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Commscope Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Dell Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

31. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

31.1. IBM Corporation

31.2. Modius Inc.

31.3. Panduit Corporation

31.4. Raritan Inc.

31.5. Schneider Electric SE

31.6. Siemens AG

31.7. Vertiv Group Co.

31.8. Nlyte

31.9. Delta Electronics Inc.

31.10. Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

31.11. Stulz GmbH

31.12. Microsoft Corporation

31.13. ITRACS Corp.

31.14. VMware Inc.

31.15. Lenovo Group Ltd.

32. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard

33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

34. Recent Developments In The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

35. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market In 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market In 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market In 2029 - Growth Strategies

35.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

35.3.2 Competitor Strategies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900