Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report 2025: DCIM Market Surges Amid 5G & IP Traffic Boom
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$12.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Characteristics
3. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics And Covid And Recovery On The Market
5. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Solution Services
6.2. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- On-Premises Cloud
6.3. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises
6.4. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- BFSI Energy Government Healthcare Manufacturing IT And Telecom Other End Users
6.5. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Solution, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Capacity Management Solutions Asset Management Solutions Monitoring Solutions Data Analytics Solutions
6.6. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Services, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Consulting Services Implementation Services Support And Maintenance Services Training Services
7-29. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
30. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
30.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. ABB Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.3. Commscope Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.4. Dell Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
31. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Other Major And Innovative Companies
31.1. IBM Corporation
31.2. Modius Inc.
31.3. Panduit Corporation
31.4. Raritan Inc.
31.5. Schneider Electric SE
31.6. Siemens AG
31.7. Vertiv Group Co.
31.8. Nlyte
31.9. Delta Electronics Inc.
31.10. Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
31.11. Stulz GmbH
31.12. Microsoft Corporation
31.13. ITRACS Corp.
31.14. VMware Inc.
31.15. Lenovo Group Ltd.
32. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard
33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market
34. Recent Developments In The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market
35. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
35.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market In 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market In 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market In 2029 - Growth Strategies
35.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
35.3.2 Competitor Strategies
