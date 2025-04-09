Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market Trends Analysis And Forecast Report 2025-2034: Advancements In Neurological Testing And Early Diagnosis Awareness Drive Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 148.3 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 196.7 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 2.9% The growth is driven by advancements in neurological testing methods and rising awareness of early diagnosis. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, improved accessibility to diagnostic procedures, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure contribute to this upward trend. As medical technology evolves, healthcare providers are focusing on enhancing diagnostic accuracy to facilitate timely intervention, reducing the risk of severe complications associated with GBS.



Healthcare facilities worldwide are prioritizing GBS screening, integrating state-of-the-art equipment to improve diagnostic precision. Research and development initiatives are also fostering innovation, with companies exploring new biomarker-based testing approaches that could revolutionize the diagnostic landscape.

The market is segmented based on test types, including lumbar puncture, nerve conduction studies, electromyography, and other diagnostic methods. In 2024, the lumbar puncture segment led the market, generating USD 66.3 million. As a gold-standard diagnostic procedure, lumbar puncture enables cerebrospinal fluid analysis, which helps confirm GBS by detecting elevated protein levels with normal white blood cell counts. This method is highly regarded for its reliability and accuracy, making it the preferred choice among healthcare professionals. With ongoing technological advancements, lumbar puncture techniques continue to improve, ensuring enhanced patient outcomes.

End-use applications of Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnostics include hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals and clinics dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 62.1% of the total share. These facilities remain the primary settings for GBS diagnosis due to the availability of specialized neurology units, experienced medical professionals, and cutting-edge diagnostic equipment. Neurology centers and general hospitals conduct the majority of GBS tests, including nerve conduction studies, electromyography, and lumbar punctures. The presence of well-equipped laboratories within hospitals ensures that patients receive prompt and accurate diagnoses, reinforcing the dominance of this segment.

In the United States, the Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnostics market generated USD 48.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 65.7 million by 2034. The rising incidence of GBS has intensified efforts to enhance diagnostic capabilities, with healthcare providers emphasizing early detection and intervention. The country's aging population further contributes to market expansion, as older individuals face an increased risk of developing autoimmune disorders. As a result, demand for innovative diagnostic solutions is growing, prompting manufacturers to invest in research and development. Expanding healthcare policies and improved insurance coverage are also playing a role in accelerating market growth, making GBS diagnostics more accessible across the US healthcare landscape. Major Companies Featured in this Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market Report

