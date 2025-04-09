Restar to exhibit alt's AI clone at the 16th Education Expo Japan (EDIX Tokyo)ーPromoting DX in education by developing learning support services using AI Clones that replicate teachers' expertise

Promoting DX in education by developing learning support services using AI Clones that replicate teachers' expertise

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) announces that alt's CLONEdev will be exhibited by Restar Corporation (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director Chairman and President: Kunihiro Konno) at the 16th Education Expo Japan (EDIX Tokyo), to be held at Tokyo Big Sight South Exhibition Halls from Wednesday to Friday, April 23-25, 2025. Both companies aim to develop new educational services that reproduce real teachers' thought processes using AI-creating an environment where students can ask questions 24/7 and learning never stops-and we are seeking schools to participate in this proof of concept.The AI clone we develop digitizes each individual's thought processes, knowledge, skills, and experiences, enabling automation through AI. AI clones go beyond simple tasks, handling work requiring specialized knowledge and freeing up humans to focus on more creative, high-value activities. alt has already generated AI clones for approximately 100 employees, achieving operational efficiency through human-AI collaboration. We have also implemented a system where employees receive compensation based on their AI clone's activity levels.Reference: alt Inc. becomes world's first company to pay salaries to employees' AI clones: news/5747/Restar is committed to transforming and globalizing education at all levels, with a focus on promoting active learning that maximizes ICT utilization. To further support learning, the company aims to build an AI clone Q&A service that reproduces real teachers' thinking through AI, significantly improving the quality, efficiency and availability of learning.■Benefits of AI Clone Question Service (For Learners)1. Questions can be asked anytimeLearners can ask specialized questions 24 hours a day, allowing them to progress at their own pace.2. Repeated practiceLearners can ask questions as many times as they like until they gain a deeper understanding.They can study at their own pace without feeling shy about asking questions to the instructor.3. Immediate feedbackQuick feedback on questions improves learning efficiency.Mistakes and misunderstandings can be corrected immediately, enhancing learning quality.4. Stress reductionTension and stress associated with asking human instructors are reduced.With AI clones, learners can ask questions more comfortably, reducing psychological burden.The new service is also expected to reduce the burden on instructors and teachers, allowing them to focus on more specialized research. Through this collaboration in AI clone development, alt and Restar aim to promote the use of AI technology in the education field, contribute to the development of educational DX in Japan, and help unlock new ways to learn for students around the world.【AI Clone Exhibition at EDIX Tokyo and Recruitment of Schools for Proof of Concept】Restar will exhibit alt's AI clone, CLONEdev, at the 16th EDIX Tokyo. We are also recruiting schools to cooperate with our proof of concept (fee-based) toward service development. Please visit Restar's booth to learn more.■16th Education Expo Japan (EDIX Tokyo)Dates: April 23 (Wed) - 25 (Fri), 202510:00-18:00 (Closes at 17:00 on Friday)Venue: Tokyo Big Sight South Exhibition Halls(Restar booth: South Exhibition Halls 1 & 2, Booth No. 12-6)Organizer: EDIX Executive Committee (Planning and Management: RX Japan Ltd.)Official website:▶About CLONEdevCLONEdev, the world's first digital personality reproduction system, operates through the Clone Modeling Engine, a generator of artificial consciousness. Incorporating the user's lifelog, the digital clone is generated with a simple operation of the web UI. This is a generative AI platform that combines the lifelog data stored in alt's "alt ID" data storage system with language processing, image generation, and other technologies to derive each person's personality and generate output that enables dialogue with their intentions.*Alpha version released on May 2023: news/5770/▶For inquiries about CLONEdev■About Restar CorporationCompany Name: Restar Corporation (TSE Prime: 3156)Representative: Representative Director Chairman and President Kunihiro KonnoAddress: Restar building, 2-10-9, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0075 JAPANBusiness:・Sales and technical support of semiconductors and electronic components, LSI design and development, contracted reliability testing services・Solutions, design, construction, and maintenance engineering for video, audio, communications, and measurement・Operation and management for the introduction and diffusion of renewable energy through solar power generation■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). Restar CorporationPublic solution division, public sales department, education sales groupPhone: +81-3-5715-2492 e-mail: ... We provide and support AX solutions that realize DX through AI technology in a wide range of industries including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai・Masato Yamaguchi(AX Research & Solutions Division)e-mail: ...

Misako Nishizawa

alt Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.