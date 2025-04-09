Veteran Prosecutor Robert Silbering Lifts The Curtain On The Justice System In Powerful New Book

A Rare, Insider Look at the Real Decision-Makers in the Criminal Justice System

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Former Manhattan prosecutor Robert Silbering pulls no punches in his gripping and timely new book , which takes readers deep inside the halls of justice to explore how critical decisions are made in high-stakes criminal cases. Drawing on over two decades of experience, Silbering provides an unfiltered view from the inside-into "the room where it happens"-where policy is set and the lives of defendants, victims, and communities hang in the balance.The book offers a unique perspective from a prosecutor's point of view, tackling some of today's most urgent issues: the complex relationships between police and prosecutors, the evolving debate on drug legalization, the devastating impact of the opioid crisis, and the increasingly urgent problem of violent juvenile crime.“This is the real stuff,” Silbering explains.“It's about the people who actually make the decisions-how cases are handled, what justice really looks like behind closed doors, and the policies that shape our criminal justice system.”About the Author:Robert Silbering began his legal career in 1974 with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and rose to the position of Chief Assistant at the Special Narcotics Prosecutor's Office. In 1991, he was appointed Special Narcotics Prosecutor for New York City by the city's five District Attorneys, succeeding the former SpecialProsecutor who became a federal judge. Silbering served in that role until 1997. Today, he continues to advise on matters of public safety and justice as Special Advisor to the CEO of T&M Protection Resources.This book is a must-read for anyone interested in law, justice, or public policy. With clarity, candor, and a lifetime of hard-earned insight, Robert Silbering sheds light on how the system truly works-and where it must go next.

