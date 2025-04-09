A High-Energy Celebration of Movement, Community, and Giving Back in Bethesda

- Tiffany NesfieldBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metro Move Fest is back! This exciting, family-friendly festival returns on May 18, 2025, at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School from 11 AM to 3 PM, bringing together Bethesda residents, Metro riders, and Montgomery County communities for a day of movement, connection, and philanthropy.Hosted by the Nesfield Performance Foundation in partnership with the Metro Bethesda Rotary, Metro Move Fest 2025 unites public, private, and nonprofit organizations to inspire people of all ages to move, engage, and give back. Early Bird Tickets are $10 and the sale ends on March 31st.An Action-Packed Day for AllAttendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of exciting competitions and activities, including:- Competitive Events: Last Man Standing, Sumo Bubble Ball Wrestling, Sprint & Speed 200-Footrace- Classic Challenges: 100m Sprint, Tug-of-War, Fitness and Yoga Classes- Fundraising Opportunities: Nonprofits can raise funds by hosting activities and selling tickets, while businesses can participate as vendors, activity hosts, or volunteers.A Festival with a Purpose"We are thrilled to bring Metro Move Fest back to Bethesda in 2025," says Tiffany Nesfield, event organizer and founder of the Nesfield Performance Foundation. "This event is about more than just movement-it's about building community, fostering wellness, and giving back. We invite families and residents from across Bethesda and Montgomery County to join us for a day of fitness, fun, and philanthropy."Get Involved!Beyond the festivities, Metro Move Fest is a movement-an annual tradition of wellness, connection, and impact. Mark your calendars for May 18, 2025, and join us at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School for an unforgettable day of energy and engagement! Secure your tickets online for the whole family at . Let's move, Bethesda!Ticket Information:Standard Pricing - $15 (Ends April 30)Day-Of Tickets - $20###About Metro Move FestOriginally launched as the Nesfield Performance 5K in 2022, the event raised $12,000 for community initiatives. Building on that success, the Nesfield Performance Foundation partnered with Metro Bethesda Rotary and Spirit Club Foundation to introduce Metro Move Fest in 2023-raising an impressive $26,000. Today, the festival continues its mission to foster community connections and generate critical support for local organizations. For more information, visit .

