Bremer Jewelry Hosts Grand Re-Opening Of Peoria Store - A Celebration Of Community And Commitment
"We believe that everyone deserves to experience the joy of fine jewelry," said Justin May. "This remodel is about more than expanding our showroom; it's about ensuring that every individual who walks through our doors knows they belong here. We want Peoria to know that we are committed to being the best we can be because they deserve that; our community has given so much to us, and this is our way of giving back."
Justin and Julie have spent years fostering deep connections with the Peoria community, from supporting local charities to celebrating milestones with their customers. Their commitment goes beyond business-they see Bremer Jewelry as a gathering place where families and friends can come together to commemorate life's most precious moments.
The newly renovated Bremer Jewelry will offer an expanded showroom and bridal area, a state-of-the-art jewelry repair department, a more inviting shopping experience, and an enhanced selection of engagement rings, fine jewelry, and gifts. But most important, it will serve their customers better than ever, offering an experience second to none. During the Grand Re-opening Bridal Event, guests will enjoy exclusive promotions, including a Free YETI with a $3,500 purchase , making it the perfect opportunity to find the ideal engagement ring or Mother's Day gift.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone into this stunning new space," added Julie May. "Every detail has been designed with our guests in mind, creating an atmosphere of attainable luxury and warmth. We believe we have the best employees around and they are passionate about providing an unforgettable experience for our guests. No matter what you're shopping for, we want you to leave feeling special."
Grand Re-Opening Details:
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: April 25th at 10 AM
Grand Re-opening Bridal Event: April 24th-26th
Location: 4707 N University St, Peoria, IL 61614-5830
Phone: (309) 683-1024
Join us in celebrating a new chapter for Bremer Jewelry-where we create and preserve memories, and every moment shines.
Contact:
Justin May
Owner & President
[email protected]
