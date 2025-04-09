Inventhelp Inventor Develops Bird Mesh Guard For Turbine Engines (KXK-173)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent flocks of birds from getting sucked into jet engines and jeopardizing operation," said an inventor, from Harriman, Tenn., "so I invented the BIRD MESH GUARD. My design would shield and deflect birds away."

The invention provides an effective way to keep birds from entering the turbine engines of airliners. In doing so, it allows for fresh air flow without being clogged with debris. As a result, it helps prevent serious damage. It also helps maintain a high level of airliner safety. The invention features an automatic and reliable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for airlines and manufacturers of aircraft. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KXK-173, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

