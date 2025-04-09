Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Research 2025-2034, Profiles Of Abbott, Abbvie, Boehringer Ingelheim, BMS, Cadrenal, Eli Lily, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, J&J, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Catastrophic Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.7% The market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders and growing awareness of CAPS, a life-threatening variant of antiphospholipid syndrome (APS). Technological advancements in diagnostics are enhancing early disease detection, increasing demand for effective treatments. Government and private sector research funding are further accelerating the development of novel therapies.



Among treatments, immunosuppressive therapy remains the dominant segment, valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 1.7 billion in 2024. These drugs, often combined with anticoagulants and corticosteroids, are vital for improving patient outcomes. Increasing clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of immunosuppressive therapy is bolstering market demand. Additionally, orphan drug designations by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and EMA are promoting the adoption of immunosuppressive treatments, including cyclophosphamide, rituximab, and corticosteroids.

The market is further categorized based on the route of administration, with parenteral treatments leading, accounting for 65.7% of the market share in 2024. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% through the forecast period. The severity of CAPS necessitates immediate medical intervention, making parenteral administration the preferred choice due to its rapid therapeutic effects. The rising use of biologic therapies such as rituximab and eculizumab via parenteral delivery is further strengthening market growth. Innovations in drug delivery systems, including infusion pumps and prefilled syringes, are enhancing treatment efficacy and expanding adoption.

In terms of end-use, hospitals represent the largest segment, projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. Hospitals are equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities, making them the primary centers for CAPS management. Rising healthcare expenditures and improved hospital infrastructure are driving this segment's growth. Additionally, hospitals frequently collaborate with pharmaceutical companies and research organizations to facilitate clinical trials, bringing advanced therapies to patients. The increasing presence of specialized rheumatologists in hospital settings is further contributing to the expanding market.

The U.S. market alone generated USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2034. The growing number of autoimmune disease cases in the country is fueling demand for better treatment options. Increased investment in research and the adoption of modern diagnostic systems are accelerating market expansion. The rising use of anticoagulants such as warfarin and heparin among healthcare professionals is also supporting market growth. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



