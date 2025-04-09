Celiac Disease Treatment Market Research 2025: Regulatory Landscape, Opportunities, Drivers, Trends, And Forecasts To 2034

Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Celiac Disease Treatment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Celiac Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 649.9 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.6%

The increasing prevalence of celiac disease and growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding advanced diagnostic tools are driving the market. As more people are diagnosed due to improved detection methods, the demand for effective treatment continues to rise. Advancements in research and development are accelerating the introduction of pharmaceutical treatments, further propelling market expansion.



The market focuses on the management and treatment of celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten ingestion in genetically predisposed individuals. It includes pharmaceutical products, supplements, and therapies designed to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications, and enhance patient well-being.

The market is segmented into gluten-free diets, vitamin and mineral supplements, and medical therapies. The vitamins and minerals supplements category dominated, contributing USD 315.1 million in 2024, as celiac disease impairs nutrient absorption, necessitating supplementation to maintain health. Calcium and vitamin D intake is particularly emphasized for addressing bone health concerns associated with malabsorption.

Consumers are increasingly seeking specialized supplements that support gut health, fueling market expansion. Based on administration routes, the market is divided into oral and parenteral treatments. The oral segment held a significant share of 63.4% in 2024, favored for its convenience, allowing patients to manage their condition without healthcare provider assistance.

The introduction of novel oral formulations, including enzyme supplements and immune modulators, is broadening treatment options and improving patient adherence. These advancements enhance drug efficacy, bioavailability, and absorption, increasing adoption rates. Oral therapies remain preferred due to their ease of administration compared to injections and infusions, accommodating patients with busy lifestyles who require flexible treatment solutions.

The end-user market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare settings, and other categories. Hospitals accounted for the largest segment in 2024, with projections reaching USD 904.1 million by 2034. The integration of therapeutic vaccines and anti-inflammatory drugs is expanding hospital-based treatment offerings.

Advanced diagnostic tools and a diverse range of therapeutic options improve patient outcomes, increasing hospital admissions for disease management. Hospitals provide essential first-line treatments, including nutrition therapy, gluten-free diets, and biologics, which are not always available in primary care settings. The reliance on biologic agents and enzyme therapies drives frequent hospital visits, contributing to market growth.

In 2024, the United States dominated the North American market with a valuation of USD 260.3 million. Rising celiac disease cases are intensifying the demand for advanced treatments. The U.S. accounts for a significant portion of North American cases, highlighting an expanding patient base. Ongoing research into innovative treatment approaches, enhanced diagnostic systems, and strategic differentiation by key market players is fostering industry growth. Pharmaceutical advancements aim to mitigate immune system reactions, addressing one of the most pressing unmet medical needs.

