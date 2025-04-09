New York Interconnect Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Colleague And Friend Dāna Michelle Barakat

Dāna Barakat

NY Interconnect Announces Retirement of Ed Renicker

Barakat's grace and spirit leave a lasting impact on family, friends, and New York's media community.

- Andrew Kandel, CEO of New York InterconnectNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With profound sadness, New York Interconnect (NYI) announces the passing of Dāna Michelle Barakat, NYI Vice President of Marketing and Communications, who died on April 6, 2025, at 43.“Dāna was a respected leader, a trusted colleague, and above all, a kind and generous soul,” said Andrew Kandel, CEO of New York Interconnect.“Her passion and unwavering integrity made her a cornerstone of our organization. But her warmth, empathy, and humor made her unforgettable to everyone who had the privilege of working alongside her. She was a great leader-and an even better human being. We will miss her deeply.”As NYI's head of marketing and communications for the past seven years, Dāna was instrumental in defining NYI's brand voice and positioning. She worked with her team to break new ground with campaigns and support every facet of the NYI organization. Her expertise and dedication helped shape NYI's public face and strengthen its presence across the media landscape. In her role, she collaborated with a hearty mix of partners and members of the broader New York media community, relationships she established and tended to over her years in the business.Dāna is survived by her two beautiful children, Maya and Rafael, whom she loved fiercely, her parents, brother Sam Barakat, husband Walid Khoury, extended family, and countless friends and colleagues who cherished her spirit and grace.A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at St. John Paul II Immaculate Conception Church in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude in Dāna's memory.

