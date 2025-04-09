District 4 Toastmasters 2025 Conference

Joy Feng, DTM, District 4 Program Quality Director (2024-2025), Ph.D., Associate Professor at Emory University School of Medicine & Recipient of the 2025 Woman in Science Excellence Award by the International Society for Antiviral Research (ISAR)

Golden Gateways – A Day of Learning, Networking, and Fun

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The District 4 Toastmasters Conference is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, at Gilead Sciences, 333 Lakeside Drive, Foster City, 94403. The theme for this year's conference, Golden Gateways, promises an exciting day of inspiration, personal growth, and professional development.

"Finding your wings of public speaking and leadership through Toastmasters = the best investment you can make!" Joy Feng, DTM, District 4 Program Quality Director (2024-2025), Ph.D., Associate Professor at Emory University School of Medicine & Recipient of the 2025 Woman in Science Excellence Award by the International Society for Antiviral Research (ISAR)

Whether new to Toastmasters or a seasoned participant, the conference offers opportunities to enhance public speaking and leadership skills.

Registration is possible via this link .

Conference Highlights:

- Engaging Workshops & Inspiring Speakers: A range of sessions designed to refine public speaking and leadership abilities through expert-led discussions and interactive workshops.

- International Speech Contest: Watch talented Toastmasters from around the world compete in delivering powerful, motivational speeches.

- Humorous Speech Contest: Enjoy a lively and entertaining competition filled with humor and creativity.

- Networking & Fun: Connect with fellow Toastmasters, build relationships, and share in a supportive, growth-focused environment.

- Special Offers: The first 50 attendees to check in for the Welcome and Keynote session will receive a special commemorative pin.

Important Notes:

Nonrefundable Tickets: Due to Eventbrite's high fees, all registrations are nonrefundable. Appreciation is extended for understanding and support.

Don't miss the opportunity to elevate speaking and leadership skills. Join the District 4 Toastmasters 2025 Conference: Golden Gateways for a transformative day of growth, learning, and connection.

For more information or to register, visit .

About District 4 Toastmasters

District 4 Toastmasters, part of Toastmasters International, is dedicated to helping individuals improve public speaking and leadership skills. Through a global network of clubs, members gain confidence and become more effective communicators and leaders, thriving in personal and professional environments.

There are currently over 80 clubs in our District. Check out Club Listing By City to find a club that is nearest to you. If you want to start a club for your company or in the community, email ....

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit .

Nadine Hammer

District 4 Toastmasters

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.