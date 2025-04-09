The Caring Congregation Announces National Care Ministry Webinar With Emphasis On CLM Specialization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This two-day training event is designed to equip church leaders with the essential skills to develop and enhance their congregational care ministries.

KS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Caring Congregation is pleased to announce its upcoming National Care Ministry Webinar, scheduled for July 11-12, 2025. This live-streamed, two-day training event is designed to equip Certified Lay Ministers (CLMs), church leaders, staff, and volunteers with the essential skills to develop and enhance their congregational care ministries.Event Details: Dates: Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, 2025​ Time: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Central Time​ Format: Live-streamed online webinar​Training Highlights:Participants will engage in comprehensive sessions covering: Prayer and Listening Spiritual Guidance and Boundaries​ Visitation and Care for the Dying​ Organizing a Care Ministry​ CLM Specialization Track*​*The CLM Specialization Track includes guidance for a final project, providing an additional specialization in congregational care for Certified Lay Ministers.​Registration Information:Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. Registration includes certificate, follow-up Zoom meeting, and 30 days access to the webinar recordings. Email us about discounts for watch parties and group registrations of 5 or more. To register visit #/registration.​About The Caring Congregation:The Caring Congregation is dedicated to empowering churches to create effective and sustainable care ministries. Through training, resources, and support, The Caring Congregation assists faith communities in developing a culture of care that addresses the needs of their members and the broader community.​For more information about the National Care Ministry Webinar or The Caring Congregations resources and training opportunities, please visit #c534da84-a49d-48ef-b27c-6d116670d86d or contact The Caring Congregation at 913-428-0081 by phone or email ....

Timothy Crouch

The Caring Congregation

+1 913-428-0081

...

