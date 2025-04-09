Alpari Releases Market Impact Report Following Policy Announcements In Trump's Second Term

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online broker Alpari has published a new report analyzing market movements following the early policy actions of President Donald Trump's second term. The report outlines assets that have already responded to recent executive orders, tariff announcements, and policy shifts, as well as sectors analysts are monitoring for potential impact in the coming months.

On April 4, President Trump declared what he termed "Liberation Day" and announced a new wave of tariffs. Among the affected areas are automotive stocks, with industry leaders warning of potential consequences. The CEO of Ford, for example, has cautioned that 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico could have significant effects on the sector.

In the semiconductor industry, proposed tariffs on Taiwanese-made components have raised concerns. While a U.S. International Trade Commission study indicated such tariffs could drive up chip prices, recent developments between the U.S. government and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) include a $100 billion investment and the construction of new U.S.-based facilities.

The report also references past trade tensions, such as the 2018 U.S.-China trade conflict, which notably affected agricultural commodities like soybeans. Similar trends may emerge depending on how trade policy evolves.

Metals markets have also seen movement. A 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports was announced on March 12, and copper may be next, with an investigation initiated via executive order in February.

In terms of market sectors receiving renewed attention, precious metals have drawn focus with gold prices remaining above $3,000 since March 17. The report attributed this trend in part to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. The financial sector may also be affected, with tax reform and regulatory changes anticipated.

Conversely, the report highlights sectors that may face downward pressure. Energy markets, particularly oil, could respond to production increases amidst global oversupply. Industries reliant on immigrant labor-including agriculture, hospitality, and construction-may experience challenges tied to evolving immigration enforcement policies. Renewable energy markets are also under review following pauses on federal support for wind development.

Alexey Efimov, Market Analyst at Alpari, commented:

"President Trump's return to the White House has certainly ramped up concerns and noise across global financial markets. The fears and uncertainties surrounding his proposed policies, especially from his tariff threats, have cast a risk-off mood over markets of late." "If President Trump's tariffs are indeed rolled out at the 'maximum pressure', that may well sour the global economic outlook while potentially reinvigorating U.S. inflationary pressures. Such a scenario is bound to trigger major reactions, not just from governments and central banks, but also for investors and traders worldwide."

Alpari is an international online broker offering a wide range of services for trading and market analysis. With a focus on accessible tools and educational resources, Alpari provides insights for retail and institutional market participants.

