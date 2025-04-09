Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ORGN) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Investigating Possible Shareholder Claims For False Statements

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Origin Materials, Inc. investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims relating to alleged false statements regarding an Origin manufacturing plant under development, originally scheduled for completion by mid-2025. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm .

On February 12, 2025, Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California issued an order denying in part a motion to dismiss a securities class action complaint. The lawsuit alleges that Origin intentionally misled investors between February 2023 and August 2023 about the production focus and timeline for its new manufacturing plant, known as Origin 2, thereby inflating the stock price. Judge Shubb ruled that the claims against Origin and CEO John Bissell could proceed, finding that the complaint sufficiently alleged that the defendants made false and misleading statements with an intent to defraud. When the truth was revealed in August 2023 that the Origin 2 project would be delayed several years and no longer produce paraxylene (PX), Origin's stock fell 67%.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Origin's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Origin and want more information about your legal rights, please visit our website at .

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

