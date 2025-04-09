Centri Announces Sponsors For Capital Conference At Nasdaq On April 22

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centri Business Consulting, LLC , one of the industry's fastest-growing and most respected advisory firms, announces its sponsors for the Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 22, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather hundreds of attendees from across the capital markets and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, and venture capitalists. The Centri Capital Conference's sponsors span the capital markets ecosystem and include Cantor Fitzgerald; CBIZ; Davis Polk; EisnerAmper; Moss Adams; ROTH Capital; Edgar Agents; Grassi; Withum; Connor, Strong & Buckelew; Ellenoff, Grossman & Schole, LLP; Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP; Lucosky Brookman; Marketri; Vena; The Money Channel; McDermott, Will, & Emery, LLP; Winston & Strawn, LLP; Birch Benefits; BulletPoint Network; Chardan; Freedom Capital Markets; ICR; Nasdaq; Nelson Mullins, Vstock Transfer; Assurtrak; Investor Brand Network; IPO Edge; Lockton; Lowenstein Sandler; Newsfile; Stran; and Tower Marketing. B2iDigital is the exclusive Marketing Partner for the conference.

"We thank each of our sponsors for supporting our vision for the Centri Capital Conference," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "Their insights and expertise will be instrumental in shaping meaningful discussions and advancing the future of the capital markets."

The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and insights from thought leaders in the capital markets. In addition to company presentations, attendees can engage in dynamic panels covering key topics from Cantor Fitzgerald, BulletPoint Network, ICR, Nasdaq, Davis Polk, and UBS including:



Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Capital

Cutting Through the Hype: How Can Growth-Stage Investors & Company CEOs Make the Most of AI

IPO Market: Trends, Pathway to Success and Lessons Learned

Market Disruptors: Capital Strategies for Innovative Companies

Investment Trends: Venture Capital and Private Credit Global Dynamics: Navigating Economic and Regulatory Shifts

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can register here .

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting , internal controls , technical accounting research , valuation , mergers & acquisitions , and tax , CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries . From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting , our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

SOURCE Centri Business Consulting

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED