Pro Smoker Launches Revolutionary Handload Smoker Series With App Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to introduce our new handload smoker series, representing the cutting edge of smokehouse technology," said Joe Hanni, CEO of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. "These smokers empower our customers with unprecedented control over food preparation through our app, right from the palm of their hand. Leading the industry, this innovation is primed to revolutionize food service operations, offering the flexibility and precision needed to consistently deliver excellent smoked products."

With its ability to capture data, automate recipes and maintain precise temperature consistency, the new design allows customers more hands-free time to focus on other critical aspects of their business. New product features include:



Touchscreen control takes the guesswork out of smoking with six programmable recipes and remote monitoring through the Pro Smoker app.

Multi functionality offers oven, roaster and hold capabilities, in addition to smoke. This also allows the company to serve a new market of ready-to-eat food providers.

Data tracking automatically captures cook data for streamlined inspections and improved product tracking.

High-Temp performance offers greater cooking flexibility now reaching up to 300°F (from 250°F).

Enhanced airflow design results in more even cooking with a redesigned damper system that draws fresh air from two locations. Designed and crafted in the U.S. with 304 stainless steel to ensure long-lasting durability.

Developed by Pro Smoker's team of skilled artisans and supported by food scientists, master meat crafters and an executive chef, the new Handload Smoker Series is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance. For more product information and purchasing details, visit pro-smoker/collections/hand-load-smokehouses .

ABOUT PRO SMOKER

Pro Smoker, a 3rd generation family-owned company headquartered in Hartford, Wis., has been dedicated to quality and service since 1977. The company provides innovative smokehouse solutions to meat processors, butcher shops, grocery stores, caterers, restaurants and home pitmasters around the world. With over 16,000 units in the field, Pro Smoker's scalable equipment includes handload smokers, commercial truckload smokehouses, smoke generators, home smokers, BBQ smokers, dry aging cabinets and more. For more information, visit prosmoker .

