Renowned Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Dr. Mark Mitchell Jones Announces Retirement After Decades Of Excellence In Reconstructive Plastic And Cosmetic Surgery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a career spanning more than 30 years, Dr. Jones is recognized as one of the most experienced and respected plastic surgeons in the Southeast. Known for his deep compassion, surgical artistry, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Jones has helped thousands of patients restore both form and function through complex reconstructive and cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Jones holds board certifications in both plastic surgery and otolaryngology (ENT), and is among a rare group of surgeons with dual training in the United States and Europe. His academic background includes degrees from Stanford University and medical training at the Medical College of Georgia, followed by advanced plastic surgery training at the University of Virginia and prestigious international fellowships in Paris, France.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Jones has been especially known for his expertise in pediatric reconstructive surgery, facial reconstruction, and pioneering techniques in cosmetic procedures such as otoplasty, rhinoplasty, and facelifts. He is the founder of Atlanta Plastic Surgery Specialists and has received numerous accolades for his work, including Top Doctor recognitions and Patient Choice Awards.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to care for my patients and their families," said Dr. Jones. "I am deeply grateful for the trust they have placed in me over the years, and I leave with a full heart and immense gratitude for a career that has brought me so much purpose and fulfillment."

Patients who have received care from Dr. Jones and need access to their medical records are advised to contact the office before May 15, 2025 , as records will only be available through that date.

While Dr. Jones is no longer accepting new patients, those with minor concerns may call the office directly for guidance during this transition.

More About Dr. Mark Mitchell Jones:

Dr. Mark Mitchell Jones of Atlanta Plastic Surgery Specialists is a pioneer in his field with over 35 years of experience. He is internationally educated, world-class trained, and double board-certified in both plastic surgery and ENT. Dr. Jones received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and also studied at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand and Oxford University Medical School in England. He completed residencies at Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University, and was selected for a Fulbright fellowship, training under world-renowned plastic surgeons in Paris, France.

Dr. Jones is widely respected for his ability to perform procedures with both surgical precision and artistic finesse, offering a range of advanced plastic and reconstructive services, aesthetic procedures, and correction of complex genetic deformities. His unmatched skill and mastery of both the aesthetic and functional aspects of surgery have earned him recognition as one of the South's leading plastic surgeons. Dr. Jones looks forward to the next chapter of his life and feels deeply blessed to have played a role in the lives of so many throughout his career.

