AI And Real-Time Data Can Transform Retail Pricing, Says Info-Tech Research Group In New Resource

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Info-Tech's comprehensive resource provides IT leaders with real-world tools and actionable insights to navigate the complexities of adopting AI-driven pricing technologies in retail. The blueprint also emphasizes the importance of building a robust data foundation and outlines strategies to integrate advanced tools with existing systems for long-term value.

"As data-driven strategies are increasingly evolving, smart pricing and promotion solutions for the retail industry have emerged, giving organizations tools for maximizing revenue, optimizing operations, and improving the customer experience," says Donnafay MacDonald , research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "Not only do smart pricing and promotions solutions elevate an organization's pricing strategy, but their AI engine and data outputs can be integrated and used to inform a variety of business operations, including distribution planning and allocations."

The firm's resource identifies several critical challenges that IT leaders need to overcome, such as managing expectations around AI/ML outcomes, ensuring data quality, and addressing integration barriers with legacy systems. Retailers also face pressure to demonstrate ROI and shift away from fragmented tools and processes.

According to Info-Tech Research Group's research insights, retail organizations that implement smart pricing and promotion technology early are already seeing improvements across key business KPIs, including average transaction value (ATV), conversion rate, sell-through rate, and customer retention. The blueprint explains that dynamic pricing is directly tied to revenue potential and that a unified, data-driven strategy allows retailers to remain agile in a competitive market.

Six Key Capabilities of Smart Pricing and Promotion Solutions

For retailers to succeed, Info-Tech advises that smart pricing and promotion solutions need to deliver the following six capabilities:

Enables immediate adjustments to pricing and promotions based on real-world conditions.Segmenting customers based on key criteria delivers personalized pricing and promotions tailored to individual needs.Transforms large datasets into insights to guide pricing strategy and promotional timing, which then feeds the dynamic pricing engine for continuous optimization.Adjusts prices in real-time using inputs such as demand, available inventory, competitor activity, and customer behavior.Ensures consistent experiences across online and offline channels.Empowers teams to manage strategies efficiently using rules-based systems, including tools that support the design, deployment, and management of pricing strategies.

Info-Tech's blueprint also encourages CIOs to take a leadership role in driving pricing and promotion innovation. By championing AI-powered retail solutions, CIOs can enable cross-functional alignment, support business agility, and unlock competitive advantage. These modern capabilities present a clear path to delivering measurable business impact and positioning retail organizations for long-term success in a highly competitive market.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Donnafay MacDonald, an expert in the retail industry, and access to the complete Revolutionizing Retail With Smart Pricing and Promotion blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

