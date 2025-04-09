Los Angeles Center For Ear, Nose, Throat And Allergy Opens Lynwood Office

LA CENTA opens a new location, bringing expert care to more communities across LA

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy (LA CENTA) has proudly opened its new location in Lynwood, CA. This is their thirteenth office and second new location in 2025 as they aim to further their impact across the region to make specialized healthcare more accessible to local communities.

Driven by a commitment to accessibility and excellence, LA CENTA is transforming healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond, with a special focus on underserved communities. By partnering with multiple hospitals and accepting a wide range of insurance plans, they're making quality care more accessible to everyone who needs it.

Just like their other locations, LA CENTA's new Lynwood office will provide top-tier, university-level medical services across a wide range of specialties. These include Ear & Audiology, Sinus/Nasal & Allergy, Throat & Voice, Head & Neck, and Throat Disorders – ensuring exceptional care all needs.

"We're working to transform the healthcare experience and change how medicine is perceived in the community," said LA CENTA Founder and CEO Dr. Geoff Trenkle, D.O. "This new office is a key milestone in our mission to broaden access to care for all. We're excited to keep fostering environments where people feel empowered and assured in their healthcare journey."

The new office is located at 3737 Martin Luther King Blvd, STE 403 Lynwood, CA 90626. Additional LA CENTA locations include Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, Palm Springs, Pasadena, Brentwood, and Inglewood.

About LA CENTA:

The Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (LA CENTA) provides University caliber, subspecialty care to the communities in which they operate. They were founded on the principle of accessibility and availability, and they are working to improve the quality of community healthcare in Los Angeles and beyond. LA CENTA believes it is important to work synergistically with their community hospitals and healthcare system to provide the most comprehensive care for their patients. They accept a wide variety of insurances and service multiple hospitals to help serve this end.

They also offer online booking, virtual appointments, and services in house to streamline their appointment scheduling. LA CENTA has multiple locations in LA including Pasadena, Boyle Heights, Glendale, Hollywood, Montebello, Downtown LA, Huntington Park, Palmdale, South Bay, Palm Springs, Brentwood, and Inglewood.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 310.734.7834

[email protected]

SOURCE LA CENTA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED