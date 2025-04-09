Mesirow Wealth Management Continues Growth And Expansion Of Multi-Generational Services With Hire Of Wealth Advisor Alex Gordon
"Throughout our 88-year history, Mesirow Wealth Management has delivered exceptional, concierge-style client service," said Brian Price , CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management . "Alex's experience and client-first approach make him a valuable addition as we continue expanding through strategic hiring, organic growth and future acquisitions in the wealth management space."
"I am excited to join Mesirow Wealth Management and contribute to the firm's unique approach to wealth management," said Alex Gordon . "I look forward to building strong, long-term relationships and helping clients navigate their financial journeys with confidence." Prior to joining Mesirow, Alex served as a Manager of Financial Planners and a Financial Planner at LPL Financial, where he assisted advisors with client data-gathering, financial analysis, and the development of comprehensive financial plans.
Mesirow Wealth Management continues to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Recent milestones include the acquisition of Price Wealth Management , a leading RIA firm in Stuart, Florida, and the acquisition of Front Barnett , a leading Chicago-based investment counseling firm for high net worth individuals. Additionally, recent key hires have expanded Mesirow's capabilities in estate and tax planning.
Mesirow was recently ranked 41st on Barron's 2024 list of Top 100 RIA Firms ,1 a ranking based on assets managed, technology investment, staff diversity, and succession planning. Mesirow Wealth Management has more than $12.4 billion in assets under management / assets under advisement,2 and Mesirow overall has $306.2 billion in assets under supervision.3 Learn more about Mesirow Wealth Management .
