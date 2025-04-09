Gnosis Lab Hosts Grand Re-Opening In Hemet: Ribbon Cutting & Community Open House Set For April 10

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Though our name has changed, our commitment to the community has not. The same dedicated team that has served Hemet and the surrounding area for over 30 years now operates under a renewed vision-empowering providers and patients with deeper insight, faster results, and a wider array of testing services through Gnosis.

After 30+ years as Mountain View Medical Laboratory, Hemet's trusted lab reopens as Gnosis with expanded services.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Gnosis Lab – Hemet, 945 Saint John Pl, Hemet, CA 92543

In partnership with the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley Chamber of Commerce, local leaders, healthcare providers, and guests will join together for an official ribbon cutting to celebrate this milestone.

Open House & Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Attendees are invited to tour our refreshed facility, connect with the lab team, explore our expanded services, and enjoy light refreshments and networking opportunities.

"Our roots in Hemet run deep," said Matt Collins, CEO at Gnosis. "As Mountain View Medical Laboratory, we built a legacy on trust and care. Now, as Gnosis, we're carrying that legacy forward-offering even more advanced diagnostics and a clearer path for both patients and providers. The word Gnosis (pronounced no-sis) comes from the Greek gnōsis, meaning 'knowledge,' 'known,' or 'to know.' That definition reflects our mission: to connect the dots-between symptoms and answers, providers and clarity, questions and action. This re-opening is about making that knowledge more accessible to those who need it most, beginning right here in our community-knowledge delivered through deep insights and experience."

Gnosis represents a new era of diagnostics-where accuracy meets empathy, and technology meets trust. With innovations ranging from personalized testing solutions to a streamlined provider portal, Gnosis is raising the bar for laboratory excellence in Riverside County and beyond. Gnosis is a new kind of laboratory dedicated to getting you the right information, faster, and more accurate than ever.

Why Attend



Celebrate with us during the official ribbon cutting ceremony

Tour our newly rebranded, state-of-the-art facility

Connect with familiar staff and new leadership

Learn about expanded lab services and faster test turnaround Enjoy refreshments and engage with healthcare and community leaders

This event is open to our partners, including physicians, care teams, local residents, loyal patients, and other valued business collaborators who want to learn more about how Gnosis is shaping the next generation of laboratory medicine in Hemet.

RSVP & More Info

To RSVP or learn more, scan the QR code on the invitation or visit the event link here .

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

About Gnosis

Formerly Mountain View Medical Laboratory, Gnosis is a community-anchored, innovation-driven diagnostic lab offering high-quality, accessible lab services that help patients and providers see clearly, act confidently, and move forward faster. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Wood

888-539-0525

[email protected]

SOURCE Gnosis