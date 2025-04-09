Gnosis Lab Hosts Grand Re-Opening In Hemet: Ribbon Cutting & Community Open House Set For April 10
After 30+ years as Mountain View Medical Laboratory, Hemet's trusted lab reopens as Gnosis with expanded services.Post thi
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Gnosis Lab – Hemet, 945 Saint John Pl, Hemet, CA 92543
In partnership with the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley Chamber of Commerce, local leaders, healthcare providers, and guests will join together for an official ribbon cutting to celebrate this milestone.
Open House & Grand Re-Opening Celebration
Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Gnosis Lab – Hemet, 945 Saint John Pl, Hemet, CA 92543
Attendees are invited to tour our refreshed facility, connect with the lab team, explore our expanded services, and enjoy light refreshments and networking opportunities.
"Our roots in Hemet run deep," said Matt Collins, CEO at Gnosis. "As Mountain View Medical Laboratory, we built a legacy on trust and care. Now, as Gnosis, we're carrying that legacy forward-offering even more advanced diagnostics and a clearer path for both patients and providers. The word Gnosis (pronounced no-sis) comes from the Greek gnōsis, meaning 'knowledge,' 'known,' or 'to know.' That definition reflects our mission: to connect the dots-between symptoms and answers, providers and clarity, questions and action. This re-opening is about making that knowledge more accessible to those who need it most, beginning right here in our community-knowledge delivered through deep insights and experience."
Gnosis represents a new era of diagnostics-where accuracy meets empathy, and technology meets trust. With innovations ranging from personalized testing solutions to a streamlined provider portal, Gnosis is raising the bar for laboratory excellence in Riverside County and beyond. Gnosis is a new kind of laboratory dedicated to getting you the right information, faster, and more accurate than ever.
Why Attend
-
Celebrate with us during the official ribbon cutting ceremony
Tour our newly rebranded, state-of-the-art facility
Connect with familiar staff and new leadership
Learn about expanded lab services and faster test turnaround
Enjoy refreshments and engage with healthcare and community leaders
This event is open to our partners, including physicians, care teams, local residents, loyal patients, and other valued business collaborators who want to learn more about how Gnosis is shaping the next generation of laboratory medicine in Hemet.
RSVP & More Info
To RSVP or learn more, scan the QR code on the invitation or visit the event link here .
Location: Gnosis Lab – Hemet, 945 Saint John Pl, Hemet, CA 92543
Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
About Gnosis
Formerly Mountain View Medical Laboratory, Gnosis is a community-anchored, innovation-driven diagnostic lab offering high-quality, accessible lab services that help patients and providers see clearly, act confidently, and move forward faster. Learn more at .
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Wood
888-539-0525
[email protected]
SOURCE Gnosis
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment